Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 to feature spectacular music shows

From September 19-21, the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 in Baku will combine the thrill of racing with a spectacular music show.

This year the stage at “Baku Crystal Hall” will bring together three global music giants – Anyma, Martin Garrix, and Glass Animals, Idman.biz reports.

September 19 – Anyma

Anyma, one of the most futuristic names in electronic music, will deliver an unforgettable night in Baku with an audiovisual performance that blurs the line between reality and fantasy. His show is not just a concert – it is a journey into a parallel universe where technology, lights, and music merge. His performances have amazed audiences at the world’s most prestigious festival stages, including Tomorrowland and Coachella.

September 20 – Martin Garrix and Glass Animals

One of the world’s most famous DJs, Martin Garrix, who has repeatedly topped the DJ Mag Top 100 DJs list, will perform his globally loved hits live in Baku. Songs such as “Animals,” “Scared to Be Lonely” (with Dua Lipa), “In the Name of Love” (with Bebe Rexha), and “We Are the People” (with Bono and The Edge) have left a mark on global music history. Garrix’s high-energy sets and spectacular stage performances will make this night one of the highlights of the race weekend.

Glass Animals, a favorite of the English indie-pop scene, made history with their song “Heat Waves,” which held the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for seven consecutive weeks. Their creative style and interactive performances with the audience will provide a unique musical experience in Baku. With the energy and emotional atmosphere they bring to the stage, this night will be unforgettable for fans.

The Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 is not just about speed and competition, it’s also a festival experience. Over these three nights, the excitement of motorsport will merge with the magic of music, turning Baku into a true global festival hub.

Concert access is included with race tickets and is also available through separate concert tickets.

Idman.biz