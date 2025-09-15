WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo wins Saudi League Golden Boot for second consecutive year

Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo, recognized as the top scorer of last season in the Saudi Arabian league, has once again received a prestigious award. The Portuguese forward won the “Golden Boot” for the 2024/2025 season.

The club’s press office stated that the award was personally presented to Al-Nassr’s captain by the club legend Majed Abdullah, the all-time top scorer, adding special significance to the ceremony, Idman.biz reports.

40-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo has won this award for the second consecutive year.

Last season, the experienced striker played in 30 league matches, scoring 25 goals and providing 3 assists.

Ronaldo has been with Al-Nassr since 2023, and according to his contract, he is expected to play for the club at least until 2027.

Idman.biz