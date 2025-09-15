Coshqun Diniyev: “I endured a lot in Turkiye” – INTERVIEW

Interview with Araz Nakhchivan’s new signing Coshqun Diniyev after their 2:0 away win over Kapaz in the 4th round of the Azerbaijan Premier League, reported by Sportnet.az:

– What are your thoughts on the match?

– I’m happy we won. Of course, we need to collect points at this stage. Speaking realistically, one of our biggest rivals is Qarabag, so every point we can take during their difficult period is valuable. I believe we’ll continue this form and at least repeat last season’s results.

– Why didn’t your career in Turkiye’s First League continue? Were there other offers from clubs abroad?

– There were offers from Turkiye, of course. I stayed there for three years, persevered, but there were some financial difficulties. I also have a child growing up, so I had to make a decision. That’s why this offer was perfect for me.

– What are your thoughts on the upcoming game against Qarabag?

– It will be a tough match. But again, Qarabag is going through a difficult period and a tight schedule. Most of their focus, 70–80%, is on the Champions League. They want to win, and we’ll do our best to come out on top.

– Are you open to playing abroad again?

– Honestly, yes. It wouldn’t be right to say no. I’m open to offers.

– How do you evaluate the changes in the national team?

– There aren’t any major changes in the national team yet. A new coach will come, and then we’ll talk. I really liked Fernando Santos as a coach. Regardless of what people say, I was disappointed. But results speak for themselves. When results are poor, the head coach naturally bears the main responsibility. I wish him success in his future career.

– There’s strong competition in midfield at Araz Nakhchivan. Did you consider this before joining?

– Before coming, I knew the midfield was crowded. When I spoke with the club’s actual head, Zaur Akhundov, I felt confidence in myself. I wouldn’t join a team where I wouldn’t play. I trusted myself.

– You’ve worked with Turkish coaches. Why do you think the national team hasn’t appointed a coach from the brotherly country?

– I can’t really say because I don’t make that decision. But honestly, they share a similar mentality with us. Working with them would be interesting, I think.

