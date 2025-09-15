15 September 2025
EN

Is Unai Emery Manchester United’s solution amid Amorim’s struggles?

Football
News
15 September 2025 13:20
62
Is Unai Emery Manchester United’s solution amid Amorim’s struggles?

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is reportedly under pressure after a disappointing start to the 2025/26 Premier League season, and Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has emerged as the club’s top target.

Idman.biz, citing Give Me Sport, reports that since replacing Erik ten Hag nearly a year ago, Amorim’s three-at-the-back system has failed to deliver results, with United languishing in 14th place following a heavy defeat to Manchester City.

Reports suggest unrest at Villa Park could make Emery available, offering United a chance to bring in a proven manager. Emery’s track record includes transforming Villa from a struggling side to Champions League qualifiers, and his tactical adaptability contrasts with Amorim’s stubborn system, which has underperformed despite talented players like Luke Shaw and Manuel Ugarte.

With the season still in its early stages, United faces a crucial decision: continue with Amorim or make a swift move for Emery to salvage their campaign and restore confidence at Old Trafford.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Lionel Messi rookie card sold for record $1.5 million - PHOTO
15:48
Football

Lionel Messi rookie card sold for record $1.5 million - PHOTO

Panini 2004–2005 card becomes most expensive football trading card ever
Emin Jafarov appointed UEFA official for Youth League match
15:18
Football

Emin Jafarov appointed UEFA official for Youth League match

AFFA competitions head to oversee Slavia vs. Bodo-Glimt in Prague
Sam Kerr marks triumphant return with 100th Chelsea goal
15:15
Football

Sam Kerr marks triumphant return with 100th Chelsea goal

Chelsea striker ends 20-month injury layoff in style with WSL victory
Adam Topalov: “I was a bit nervous in the first rounds”
15:03
Football

Adam Topalov: “I was a bit nervous in the first rounds”

Khankendi midfielder gave a statement
Kapaz celebrates 1,000th match since independence
14:14
Football

Kapaz celebrates 1,000th match since independence

Ganja club marks milestone despite 0:2 loss to Araz-Nakhchivan
Coshqun Diniyev: “I endured a lot in Turkiye” – INTERVIEW
14:04
Football

Coshqun Diniyev: “I endured a lot in Turkiye” – INTERVIEW

Araz Nakhchivan’s new signing gave an interview

Most read

Zinedine Zidane to become France national team head coach
13 September 10:57
Football

Zinedine Zidane to become France national team head coach

Former Real Madrid manager set to take over after the 2026 World Cup, succeeding Didier Deschamps
South Africa hand New Zealand their heaviest defeat in rugby history
13 September 14:53
Other

South Africa hand New Zealand their heaviest defeat in rugby history

Springboks stun All Blacks 43-10 with six-try masterclass in Wellington Rugby Championship clash
Kapaz vs Araz-Nakhchivan: starting lineups revealed - LIVE
12 September 17:47
Football

Kapaz vs Araz-Nakhchivan: starting lineups revealed - LIVE

Kapaz faces Araz-Nakhchivan in Gabala, while Qarabag hosts Zira in the day’s key clash
Ticket prices announced for Qarabag fans for Benfica clash
12 September 17:15
Football

Ticket prices announced for Qarabag fans for Benfica clash

Fans can secure their seats for the UEFA Champions League match in Portugal