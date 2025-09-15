Is Unai Emery Manchester United’s solution amid Amorim’s struggles?

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is reportedly under pressure after a disappointing start to the 2025/26 Premier League season, and Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has emerged as the club’s top target.

Idman.biz, citing Give Me Sport, reports that since replacing Erik ten Hag nearly a year ago, Amorim’s three-at-the-back system has failed to deliver results, with United languishing in 14th place following a heavy defeat to Manchester City.

Reports suggest unrest at Villa Park could make Emery available, offering United a chance to bring in a proven manager. Emery’s track record includes transforming Villa from a struggling side to Champions League qualifiers, and his tactical adaptability contrasts with Amorim’s stubborn system, which has underperformed despite talented players like Luke Shaw and Manuel Ugarte.

With the season still in its early stages, United faces a crucial decision: continue with Amorim or make a swift move for Emery to salvage their campaign and restore confidence at Old Trafford.

Idman.biz