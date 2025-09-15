Shamakhi secures first big-margin win in Premier League under current name

Shamakhi has secured its 56th large-margin victory in Azerbaijani top-division championships.

The team coached by Aykhan Abbasov defeated Karvan-Yevlakh 3-0 in the 4th round of the Misli Premier League, Idman.biz reports.

This marks the club’s first large-margin win in the Premier League under its current name. The last time the team celebrated a victory with a three-goal or more difference was when it was known as Keshla. On March 12, 2022, the team scored three unanswered goals against Sabail away from home, and about a month later, it relocated to Shamakhi.

The club has previously competed under the names Khazar University and Inter.

