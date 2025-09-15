Rajab Farajzada: “We want to reach the semifinals in the Champions League”

“We want to reach the semifinals in the Champions League.”

According to Idman.biz, these comments were made to AZERTAC by Rajab Farajzada, head coach of Aznur, the minifootball team participating in the UEFA Champions League.

Recalling that they reached the round of 16 last season, the coach expressed confidence in his team this year as well: “There is no weak team in the Champions League. Our group is tough. Spain, Czech Republic, and Kazakhstan are successful football nations. But we want to fight on equal terms. We are analyzing our opponents.”

He also stated that they will not be signing any foreign players: “For now, this is how we’ll continue. We have only brought in one foreign player, Mohamed Bakayoko, who played for the Mauritania national team at the World Championship in Baku.”

Aznur will compete in Group G of the Champions League against Almaty (Kazakhstan), Oviedo (Spain), and Hoverla Zak Prague (Czech Republic).

