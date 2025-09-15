Kapaz celebrates 1,000th match since independence

The fourth round of the Misli Premier League was a milestone for “Kapaz.”

The Ganja club played its 1,000th official match since Azerbaijan’s independence, Idman.biz reports.

The Western team lost 0:2 to “Araz-Nakhchivan” in this anniversary game.

Since national competitions began in 1992, “Kapaz” has played 686 matches in the Premier League (formerly the top division), 177 in the First League (formerly the first division), 110 in the national cup, 14 in European competitions, and 13 in the Commonwealth Cup.

In these matches, “Kapaz” has won 415 times, drawn 209, and lost 376.

Except for a three-season hiatus from 2006 to 2009, “Kapaz” ranks only behind “Qarabag” and “Neftchi” in the number of games played since independence.

“Kapaz” played its first post-independence match on May 3, 1992, against “Turan,” winning 2:1 on the opening day of the inaugural national championship.

Idman.biz