Lionel Messi rookie card sold for record $1.5 million - PHOTO

A collectible card featuring Argentine superstar Lionel Messi from the 2004–2005 Panini set has been sold for $1.5 million at an online auction.

This is the highest price ever paid for a football trading card. The previous record was $1.33 million, paid in 2022 for a card featuring Brazilian legend Pele, Idman.biz reports.

Messi made his debut for Barcelona’s first team in official matches in 2004. Cards from debut seasons of future superstars are traditionally highly valued among collectors.

Idman.biz