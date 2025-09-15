15 September 2025
EN

Lionel Messi rookie card sold for record $1.5 million - PHOTO

Football
News
15 September 2025 15:48
11
Lionel Messi rookie card sold for record $1.5 million - PHOTO

A collectible card featuring Argentine superstar Lionel Messi from the 2004–2005 Panini set has been sold for $1.5 million at an online auction.

This is the highest price ever paid for a football trading card. The previous record was $1.33 million, paid in 2022 for a card featuring Brazilian legend Pele, Idman.biz reports.

Messi made his debut for Barcelona’s first team in official matches in 2004. Cards from debut seasons of future superstars are traditionally highly valued among collectors.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Emin Jafarov appointed UEFA official for Youth League match
15:18
Football

Emin Jafarov appointed UEFA official for Youth League match

AFFA competitions head to oversee Slavia vs. Bodo-Glimt in Prague
Sam Kerr marks triumphant return with 100th Chelsea goal
15:15
Football

Sam Kerr marks triumphant return with 100th Chelsea goal

Chelsea striker ends 20-month injury layoff in style with WSL victory
Adam Topalov: “I was a bit nervous in the first rounds”
15:03
Football

Adam Topalov: “I was a bit nervous in the first rounds”

Khankendi midfielder gave a statement
Kapaz celebrates 1,000th match since independence
14:14
Football

Kapaz celebrates 1,000th match since independence

Ganja club marks milestone despite 0:2 loss to Araz-Nakhchivan
Coshqun Diniyev: “I endured a lot in Turkiye” – INTERVIEW
14:04
Football

Coshqun Diniyev: “I endured a lot in Turkiye” – INTERVIEW

Araz Nakhchivan’s new signing gave an interview
WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo wins Saudi League Golden Boot for second consecutive year
13:35
Football

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo wins Saudi League Golden Boot for second consecutive year

Al-Nassr star honored by club legend Majed Abdullah after scoring 25 goals in 2024/2025 season

Most read

Zinedine Zidane to become France national team head coach
13 September 10:57
Football

Zinedine Zidane to become France national team head coach

Former Real Madrid manager set to take over after the 2026 World Cup, succeeding Didier Deschamps
South Africa hand New Zealand their heaviest defeat in rugby history
13 September 14:53
Other

South Africa hand New Zealand their heaviest defeat in rugby history

Springboks stun All Blacks 43-10 with six-try masterclass in Wellington Rugby Championship clash
Kapaz vs Araz-Nakhchivan: starting lineups revealed - LIVE
12 September 17:47
Football

Kapaz vs Araz-Nakhchivan: starting lineups revealed - LIVE

Kapaz faces Araz-Nakhchivan in Gabala, while Qarabag hosts Zira in the day’s key clash
Ticket prices announced for Qarabag fans for Benfica clash
12 September 17:15
Football

Ticket prices announced for Qarabag fans for Benfica clash

Fans can secure their seats for the UEFA Champions League match in Portugal