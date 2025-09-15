Misli Premier League 5th round: match officials announced

The appointments for the matches in the 5th round of the Misli Premier League have been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the round will open in Shamakhi.

“Karvan-Yevlakh” will host “Imishli.” The upcoming matches of “Qarabag” and “Neftchi” will be officiated by FIFA referees.

The round will conclude in Sumgayit, where the “Sumgayit” will face “Neftchi” at the Mehdi Huseynzade City Stadium.

Misli Premier League

1st Round, 5th Match day

September 19

16:00 – “Karvan- Yevlakh” vs “Imishli”

Referees: Elvin Bayramov, Vusal Mammadov, Eyyub Ibrahimov, Rashad Ahmadov

VAR: Inqilab Mammadov

AVAR: Namik Huseynov

Referee inspector: Orkhan Mammadov

AFFA representative: Erkin Huseynov

Shamakhi City Stadium

18:30 – “Zira” vs “Shamakhi”

Referees: Javid Jalilov, Kamran Bayramov, Rahil Ramazanov, Vuqar Hasanli

VAR: Rauf Jabarov

AVAR: Muslum Aliyev

Referee inspector: Babek Guliyev

AFFA representative: Zaur Haji-Maharramov

Zira Sports Complex

September 20

17:00 – “Gabala” vs “Kapaz”

Referees: Kamal Umudlu, Rahman Imami, Teymur Teymurov, Emin Aliyev

VAR: Nijat Ismayilly

AVAR: Shirmamed Mamedov

Referee inspector: Rahim Hasanov

AFFA representative: Asif Aliyev

Gabala City Stadium

19:30 – “Sabah” vs “Turan Tovuz”

Referees: Ravan Hamzazada, Jamil Guliyev, Gulnura Akbarzada, Kamranbay Rahimov

VAR: Rashad Ahmadov

AVAR: Ali Aliyev

Referee inspector: Asim Khudiev

AFFA representative: Seymur Salimli

“Bank Respublika Arena”

September 21

17:00 – “Araz-Nakhchivan” vs “Qarabag”

Referees: Aliyar Agayev, Zeynal Zeynalov, Akif Amirali, Ali Aliyev

VAR: Farid Hajiyev

AVAR: Kamran Aliyev

Referee inspector: Omar Pashayev

AFFA representative: Elchin Mammadov

“Liv Bona Dea Arena”

19:30 – “Sumgayit” vs “Neftchi”

Referees: Elchin Masiyev, Elshad Abdullayev, Parvin Talibov, Akbar Ahmadov

VAR: Tural Gurbanov

AVAR: Asiman Azizli

Referee inspector: Shahin Jafarov

AFFA representative: Elgiz Abasov

Mehdi Huseynzade City Stadium, Sumgayit

