15 September 2025
Misli Premier League 5th round: match officials announced

15 September 2025 17:51
The appointments for the matches in the 5th round of the Misli Premier League have been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the round will open in Shamakhi.

“Karvan-Yevlakh” will host “Imishli.” The upcoming matches of “Qarabag” and “Neftchi” will be officiated by FIFA referees.

The round will conclude in Sumgayit, where the “Sumgayit” will face “Neftchi” at the Mehdi Huseynzade City Stadium.

Misli Premier League
1st Round, 5th Match day

September 19

16:00 – “Karvan- Yevlakh” vs “Imishli”
Referees: Elvin Bayramov, Vusal Mammadov, Eyyub Ibrahimov, Rashad Ahmadov
VAR: Inqilab Mammadov
AVAR: Namik Huseynov
Referee inspector: Orkhan Mammadov
AFFA representative: Erkin Huseynov
Shamakhi City Stadium

18:30 – “Zira” vs “Shamakhi”
Referees: Javid Jalilov, Kamran Bayramov, Rahil Ramazanov, Vuqar Hasanli
VAR: Rauf Jabarov
AVAR: Muslum Aliyev
Referee inspector: Babek Guliyev
AFFA representative: Zaur Haji-Maharramov
Zira Sports Complex

September 20

17:00 – “Gabala” vs “Kapaz”
Referees: Kamal Umudlu, Rahman Imami, Teymur Teymurov, Emin Aliyev
VAR: Nijat Ismayilly
AVAR: Shirmamed Mamedov
Referee inspector: Rahim Hasanov
AFFA representative: Asif Aliyev
Gabala City Stadium

19:30 – “Sabah” vs “Turan Tovuz”
Referees: Ravan Hamzazada, Jamil Guliyev, Gulnura Akbarzada, Kamranbay Rahimov
VAR: Rashad Ahmadov
AVAR: Ali Aliyev
Referee inspector: Asim Khudiev
AFFA representative: Seymur Salimli
“Bank Respublika Arena”

September 21

17:00 – “Araz-Nakhchivan” vs “Qarabag”
Referees: Aliyar Agayev, Zeynal Zeynalov, Akif Amirali, Ali Aliyev
VAR: Farid Hajiyev
AVAR: Kamran Aliyev
Referee inspector: Omar Pashayev
AFFA representative: Elchin Mammadov
“Liv Bona Dea Arena”

19:30 – “Sumgayit” vs “Neftchi”
Referees: Elchin Masiyev, Elshad Abdullayev, Parvin Talibov, Akbar Ahmadov
VAR: Tural Gurbanov
AVAR: Asiman Azizli
Referee inspector: Shahin Jafarov
AFFA representative: Elgiz Abasov
Mehdi Huseynzade City Stadium, Sumgayit

Idman.biz

