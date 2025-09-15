15 September 2025
Rufat Abbasov: "We are happy about our first big-margin victory"

15 September 2025
Rufat Abbasov: "We are happy about our first big-margin victory"

“It was clear that it would be a tough match. Although Karvan-Yevlakh is a debutant, they had a good start to the championship.”

These remarks were made to Sport24.az by Shamakhi player Rufat Abbasov after their victory over Karvan-Yevlakh in the 4th round of the Misli Premier League, Idman.biz reports.

The young defender, who also represents the U-21 national team, shared his thoughts on the match: “We prepared well for the game, and thanks to that, we earned 3 points. We are happy because we scored goals and achieved the first big-margin win in Shamakhi’s history. The goal difference could have been higher, but unfortunately, we couldn’t capitalize on all opportunities. The opponent started the second half strongly. Being behind in the score, they wanted to equalize. Fortunately, we held on and scored the third goal. Even though I participated in U-21 matches against Portugal and Bulgaria, I wasn’t tired. I had time to rest. There were minor pains, which is normal after a long journey and playing 90 minutes. In the next round, our opponent is Zira. We have little time, but hopefully, we will follow the coach’s instructions and try to earn points.”

The Shamakhi – Karvan-Yevlakh match ended with a 3:0 victory for the home team.

Idman.biz

