15 September 2025
Preparations in full swing for the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - PHOTO

15 September 2025 17:57
Preparations for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Formula 1 are continuing according to plan.

One of the key stages of these preparations, the Unified Uniform and Accreditation Center, is now fully operational, Idman.biz reports.

The center has been officially receiving thousands of staff, volunteers, marshals, security personnel, and contractor representatives at the National Gymnastics Arena since September 3.

Participants are provided with accreditation cards and special uniforms to be used during the race days. The Baku City Circuit Operations Company has ensured all necessary conditions for the efficient operation of the center.

Currently, more than 140 volunteers are working at the Unified Uniform and Accreditation Center. They are responsible for registration, preparation of accreditations, distribution of uniforms, and data management. Thanks to the support of these volunteers, the entire workforce will be fully equipped before race days.

Baku will host the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix for the 9th time this year. From September 19 to 21, the streets of the capital will once again come alive with the roar of engines, turning the city into a major speed festival.

Idman.biz

