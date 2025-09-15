15 September 2025
EN

Elvin Yunuszada: "If we get discouraged by a single defeat, it will be difficult for us"

Football
News
15 September 2025 17:47
64
Elvin Yunuszada: "If we get discouraged by a single defeat, it will be difficult for us"

“We didn’t play badly against Shamakhi. Until the end of the first half, more precisely before the first goal, we didn’t give the opponent any chances. Our failure to capitalize on our own scoring opportunities also had an impact.”

Idman.biz reports that these comments were made by Elvin Yunuszada, captain of Karvan-Yevlakh, to Sport24.az.

The experienced defender shared his thoughts on their loss to Shamakhi in the fourth round of the Premier League: “After that, the game completely changed, the goal came from a corner kick. In the second half, we tried to equalize the score, but unfortunately, we couldn’t. It’s football, there will be wins and losses. We need to forget this match and learn from our mistakes. Losing naturally affects morale. We will try to motivate ourselves. The championship doesn’t end with one match; there are games every week. If we get discouraged because of a single defeat, it will be difficult for us.”

After four rounds, Karvan-Yevlakh has 4 points and is in 9th place in the league table.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Tunar Mutallimov: "We have enough strength to become champions"
18:02
Football

Tunar Mutallimov: "We have enough strength to become champions"

Player for the Second League club Khankendi gave a statement
Preparations in full swing for the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - PHOTO
17:57
Football

Preparations in full swing for the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - PHOTO

Unified Uniform and Accreditation Center fully operational as Baku gears up for its 9th Formula 1 race
Rufat Abbasov: “We are happy about our first big-margin victory”
17:55
Football

Rufat Abbasov: “We are happy about our first big-margin victory”

Shamakhi player gave a statement
Misli Premier League 5th round: match officials announced
17:51
Football

Misli Premier League 5th round: match officials announced

Round opens in Shamakhi and concludes in Sumgayit, with FIFA referees overseeing key fixtures
Sahib Mammadov: “If we had shown this game in the match against Romania as well, we would have reached the final”
17:42
Beach football

Sahib Mammadov: “If we had shown this game in the match against Romania as well, we would have reached the final”

Head coach of the Azerbaijan national beach soccer team gave a statement
Sayyad Aran: “This would be considered injustice”
17:35
Football

Sayyad Aran: “This would be considered injustice”

Member of Parliament gave a statement

Most read

Zinedine Zidane to become France national team head coach
13 September 10:57
Football

Zinedine Zidane to become France national team head coach

Former Real Madrid manager set to take over after the 2026 World Cup, succeeding Didier Deschamps
South Africa hand New Zealand their heaviest defeat in rugby history
13 September 14:53
Other

South Africa hand New Zealand their heaviest defeat in rugby history

Springboks stun All Blacks 43-10 with six-try masterclass in Wellington Rugby Championship clash
Lewis Hamilton: “I’ll gradually build up speed in Baku”
13 September 09:13
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton: “I’ll gradually build up speed in Baku”

2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held from September 19 to 21.
Imishli faces Sumgayit in Misli Premier League 4th Round clash - LIVE
13 September 17:28
Football

Imishli faces Sumgayit in Misli Premier League 4th Round clash - LIVE

Two matches scheduled for Round IV today