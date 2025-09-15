Elvin Yunuszada: "If we get discouraged by a single defeat, it will be difficult for us"

“We didn’t play badly against Shamakhi. Until the end of the first half, more precisely before the first goal, we didn’t give the opponent any chances. Our failure to capitalize on our own scoring opportunities also had an impact.”

Idman.biz reports that these comments were made by Elvin Yunuszada, captain of Karvan-Yevlakh, to Sport24.az.

The experienced defender shared his thoughts on their loss to Shamakhi in the fourth round of the Premier League: “After that, the game completely changed, the goal came from a corner kick. In the second half, we tried to equalize the score, but unfortunately, we couldn’t. It’s football, there will be wins and losses. We need to forget this match and learn from our mistakes. Losing naturally affects morale. We will try to motivate ourselves. The championship doesn’t end with one match; there are games every week. If we get discouraged because of a single defeat, it will be difficult for us.”

After four rounds, Karvan-Yevlakh has 4 points and is in 9th place in the league table.

Idman.biz