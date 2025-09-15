Sayyad Aran: “This would be considered injustice”

“When I heard the news, I was very surprised; I couldn’t believe it.”

Idman.biz reports that Sayyad Aran, a member of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) from the 82nd Imishli-Saatly electoral district, said this in an interview with Sportnet.az while commenting on the claims that “Imishli” might receive a technical defeat.

According to him, the inclusion of a player whose name was not on the final match protocol in the 1-0 win over “Sumgayit” was purely a technical error: “Let them recheck the documents and clarify whether Ibrahim Aliyev’s name was there. If it was in the initial documents, giving a technical defeat and negating the team’s effort is unacceptable. I also don’t believe the club management would make such a mistake, as they know the player whose name was missing in the protocol is legitimate. They wouldn’t do that.”

The MP added that awarding a technical defeat to “Imishli” would be unfair: “This would be complete injustice. The documents need to be checked. If the name was in the previous documents, then he is officially a player of the team. Bringing in someone from outside would be a childish mistake, which no one would do. It’s unacceptable to ruin the team’s effort to such an extent. Such a mistake would not be made by the experienced head coach and club management.”

“Imishli” defeated “Sumgayit” 1-0. The controversy that arose during the match will be reviewed at a meeting of the AFFA Disciplinary Committee.

Idman.biz