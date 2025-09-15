Tunar Mutallimov: "We have enough strength to become champions"

“We were well prepared for the match. Our opponent had shown their strength by winning the first round. We played against a strong team made up of skilled and physically prepared players,”

According to Idman.biz, this was said by Tunar Mutallimov, a player for the Second League club “Khankendi,” in an interview with Sport24.az.

The 26-year-old footballer shared his thoughts on his team’s 4-0 victory over “Guba” yesterday: “We wanted to return from the away game with 3 points, and thankfully, we succeeded. I’m happy that my first game with the team resulted in a win. I hope this continues. Our goal is only the championship. It won’t be easy. We approach all opponents the same way. Generally, teams competing for the championship always enter the field with extra motivation. We have to work hard and prepare seriously for each match. More victories will follow. Our squad includes experienced players. We have a long road ahead, but I hope we celebrate the championship this year as well. We have enough strength to become champions in the Second League.”

After two rounds, “Khankendi” leads the Second League with 6 points.

