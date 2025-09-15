Adam Topalov: “I was a bit nervous in the first rounds”

As the winner of the Regional League, "Khankendi" earned promotion to the Second League and has made an impressive start to the championship despite being a debutant. The team, coached by Turkish specialist Ibrahim Uzunca, defeated "Dinamo" 4-0 in the first round and handed the same fate to "Guba" on Sunday.

Idman.biz reports that young midfielder Adam Topalov shared his thoughts with Fanat.Az on the successful start: “We’ve won 4-0 in two consecutive matches. From the outside, it might seem like easy victories, but that’s not the case. Our opponents are also striving for wins. However, our team is built with more experienced players, especially forwards with strong finishing skills, which allows us to convert chances into goals and gain the advantage. We have many games ahead, so there’s no room to relax. Our coach repeatedly emphasizes this. We will try to perform better with each match. As for me, I’m the youngest player in Khankendi.' Thankfully, the coach gives me a chance, and I’m trying to justify his trust. Indeed, there was some nervousness in the first rounds, but I’m gradually putting that aside to play better, help the team, and learn from our experienced players.”

“Khankendi” will face “Agstafa Ganjlari” away in the third round.

Idman.biz