15 September 2025
EN

Adam Topalov: “I was a bit nervous in the first rounds”

Football
News
15 September 2025 15:03
19
Adam Topalov: “I was a bit nervous in the first rounds”

As the winner of the Regional League, "Khankendi" earned promotion to the Second League and has made an impressive start to the championship despite being a debutant. The team, coached by Turkish specialist Ibrahim Uzunca, defeated "Dinamo" 4-0 in the first round and handed the same fate to "Guba" on Sunday.

Idman.biz reports that young midfielder Adam Topalov shared his thoughts with Fanat.Az on the successful start: “We’ve won 4-0 in two consecutive matches. From the outside, it might seem like easy victories, but that’s not the case. Our opponents are also striving for wins. However, our team is built with more experienced players, especially forwards with strong finishing skills, which allows us to convert chances into goals and gain the advantage. We have many games ahead, so there’s no room to relax. Our coach repeatedly emphasizes this. We will try to perform better with each match. As for me, I’m the youngest player in Khankendi.' Thankfully, the coach gives me a chance, and I’m trying to justify his trust. Indeed, there was some nervousness in the first rounds, but I’m gradually putting that aside to play better, help the team, and learn from our experienced players.”

“Khankendi” will face “Agstafa Ganjlari” away in the third round.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Lionel Messi rookie card sold for record $1.5 million - PHOTO
15:48
Football

Lionel Messi rookie card sold for record $1.5 million - PHOTO

Panini 2004–2005 card becomes most expensive football trading card ever
Emin Jafarov appointed UEFA official for Youth League match
15:18
Football

Emin Jafarov appointed UEFA official for Youth League match

AFFA competitions head to oversee Slavia vs. Bodo-Glimt in Prague
Sam Kerr marks triumphant return with 100th Chelsea goal
15:15
Football

Sam Kerr marks triumphant return with 100th Chelsea goal

Chelsea striker ends 20-month injury layoff in style with WSL victory
Kapaz celebrates 1,000th match since independence
14:14
Football

Kapaz celebrates 1,000th match since independence

Ganja club marks milestone despite 0:2 loss to Araz-Nakhchivan
Coshqun Diniyev: “I endured a lot in Turkiye” – INTERVIEW
14:04
Football

Coshqun Diniyev: “I endured a lot in Turkiye” – INTERVIEW

Araz Nakhchivan’s new signing gave an interview
WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo wins Saudi League Golden Boot for second consecutive year
13:35
Football

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo wins Saudi League Golden Boot for second consecutive year

Al-Nassr star honored by club legend Majed Abdullah after scoring 25 goals in 2024/2025 season

Most read

Zinedine Zidane to become France national team head coach
13 September 10:57
Football

Zinedine Zidane to become France national team head coach

Former Real Madrid manager set to take over after the 2026 World Cup, succeeding Didier Deschamps
South Africa hand New Zealand their heaviest defeat in rugby history
13 September 14:53
Other

South Africa hand New Zealand their heaviest defeat in rugby history

Springboks stun All Blacks 43-10 with six-try masterclass in Wellington Rugby Championship clash
Kapaz vs Araz-Nakhchivan: starting lineups revealed - LIVE
12 September 17:47
Football

Kapaz vs Araz-Nakhchivan: starting lineups revealed - LIVE

Kapaz faces Araz-Nakhchivan in Gabala, while Qarabag hosts Zira in the day’s key clash
Ticket prices announced for Qarabag fans for Benfica clash
12 September 17:15
Football

Ticket prices announced for Qarabag fans for Benfica clash

Fans can secure their seats for the UEFA Champions League match in Portugal