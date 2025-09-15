15 September 2025
Murad Khachayev: "Whatever this is, it has nothing to do with football"

15 September 2025 17:02
Interview with Neftchi defender Murad Khachayev for Futbolxeber.az.

“In the game against Sabah, you were dominant but couldn’t score. What was missing?”

Indeed, we were the dominant team for 90 minutes. We were attacking and creating chances, but unfortunately, we just couldn’t find the net.

The team has scored only one goal in four rounds, and that was from a penalty. Could the problem be in the attack line?

I wouldn’t say that. Goals aren’t scored only by forwards. Midfielders and wing-backs also create dangerous opportunities. It’s just that luck hasn’t been on our side. Sometimes we miss 100% clear chances. There are no words for it. This has nothing to do with football itself.

You lacked luck in this game, but overall, the winless streak has reached four matches. What’s the problem, why can’t Neftchi win?

You can’t overthink it or blame anyone. As I said, we’ve been better than our opponents in every match. We keep attacking and creating chances, but just can’t convert. That’s the biggest problem.

Don’t you think consecutive dropped points are pushing the team away from its goals? With this pace, European competitions could again be out of reach…

Only four rounds have passed. We talk among ourselves. We need to taste victory. Once we score 2–3 goals, the team will settle. Once wins start coming, we’ll reach our target.

Do you want to say something to fans about the unlucky run?

I thank them for their support. They’re always behind us and see that we give 100% on the field. It’s just that luck has turned away from us. I believe we’ll make them happy in upcoming games.

Next round, you’ll face Sumgayit. Does playing against your former club excite you?

Yes, I’ll play against my former club, but it’s just another match. Next round, next game, nothing more. I’ll do my best for Neftchi to win.

How do you think Sumgayit fans will receive you?

It’s better to ask them. When I played for Sumgayit, I gave 100% for the team’s success. I don’t know how they’ll react overall.

Idman.biz

Tags:

