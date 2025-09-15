15 September 2025
Elvin Jamalov: “Decisions often go against us”

“After the limit was lifted, the competition has become much stronger. There was competition from the start, but due to the local player limit, we had more opportunities. Now, we must always be ready in a competitive environment to make the most of every chance.”

Idman.biz reports that these comments were made by “Neftchi” footballer Elvin Jamalov in an interview with Futbolinfo.az.

The experienced defender emphasized their loss of two points in the match against “Sabah”: “The game was mainly under our control. We had enough attacks, but we couldn’t capitalize on the chances, and the score remained 0-0. In my opinion, we didn’t just fail to gain points today; we lost two, because we were the dominant side from start to finish. There was also a penalty incident, but the decision was up to the referee, who didn’t consider it necessary to award it. I agree with our head coach Samir Abasov – if the situation were reversed, a penalty probably would have been given. The ball was clearly heading toward the goal. Unfortunately, analysis shows that decisions often go against us.”

Jamalov concluded that the support of the fans can help overcome this situation: “Fans always expect our best performance. Even though we drew today, we feel as if we lost because the fans only want victory, and we feel bad that we couldn’t deliver. But I believe that together we can recover and overcome this difficulty. Our squad has been renewed this season, and everyone expects us to be at the top of the table. We often discuss this among ourselves. For two matches now, despite being dominant, we haven’t been able to score. We just need one win. After that, everything will fall into place.”

