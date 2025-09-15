15 September 2025
EN

Shahin Zakiyev: “Victory over Guba gave us special motivation”

Football
News
15 September 2025 17:27
55
Shahin Zakiyev: “Victory over Guba gave us special motivation”

The victory of Azerbaijan’s Second League club “Khankendi” over “Guba” in the second round has provided the team with special motivation.

According to Idman.biz, the region’s representative goalkeeper Shahin Zakiyev shared this with Report news agency.

He emphasized that they will try to continue their winning streak: “Wins are very important for us. We have started the championship well. In the first round, we defeated ‘Dinamo,’ and in the second match, we beat ‘Guba’ 4-0. This big win over ‘Guba’ gave us a different kind of motivation because the opponent is one of the teams competing for the championship, with good squads and coaches. One of the most important aspects is that we haven’t conceded a goal in the last two games. This is the result of the entire team’s effort. Our defenders performed excellently in both rounds. Our main goal is to fight together and continue the winning streak.”

After the second round, “Khankendi” is in second place in the standings with 6 points.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Tunar Mutallimov: "We have enough strength to become champions"
18:02
Football

Tunar Mutallimov: "We have enough strength to become champions"

Player for the Second League club Khankendi gave a statement
Preparations in full swing for the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - PHOTO
17:57
Football

Preparations in full swing for the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - PHOTO

Unified Uniform and Accreditation Center fully operational as Baku gears up for its 9th Formula 1 race
Rufat Abbasov: “We are happy about our first big-margin victory”
17:55
Football

Rufat Abbasov: “We are happy about our first big-margin victory”

Shamakhi player gave a statement
Misli Premier League 5th round: match officials announced
17:51
Football

Misli Premier League 5th round: match officials announced

Round opens in Shamakhi and concludes in Sumgayit, with FIFA referees overseeing key fixtures
Elvin Yunuszada: "If we get discouraged by a single defeat, it will be difficult for us"
17:47
Football

Elvin Yunuszada: "If we get discouraged by a single defeat, it will be difficult for us"

Captain of Karvan-Yevlakh gave a statement
Sahib Mammadov: “If we had shown this game in the match against Romania as well, we would have reached the final”
17:42
Beach football

Sahib Mammadov: “If we had shown this game in the match against Romania as well, we would have reached the final”

Head coach of the Azerbaijan national beach soccer team gave a statement

Most read

Zinedine Zidane to become France national team head coach
13 September 10:57
Football

Zinedine Zidane to become France national team head coach

Former Real Madrid manager set to take over after the 2026 World Cup, succeeding Didier Deschamps
South Africa hand New Zealand their heaviest defeat in rugby history
13 September 14:53
Other

South Africa hand New Zealand their heaviest defeat in rugby history

Springboks stun All Blacks 43-10 with six-try masterclass in Wellington Rugby Championship clash
Lewis Hamilton: “I’ll gradually build up speed in Baku”
13 September 09:13
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton: “I’ll gradually build up speed in Baku”

2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held from September 19 to 21.
Imishli faces Sumgayit in Misli Premier League 4th Round clash - LIVE
13 September 17:28
Football

Imishli faces Sumgayit in Misli Premier League 4th Round clash - LIVE

Two matches scheduled for Round IV today