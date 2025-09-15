Shahin Zakiyev: “Victory over Guba gave us special motivation”

The victory of Azerbaijan’s Second League club “Khankendi” over “Guba” in the second round has provided the team with special motivation.

According to Idman.biz, the region’s representative goalkeeper Shahin Zakiyev shared this with Report news agency.

He emphasized that they will try to continue their winning streak: “Wins are very important for us. We have started the championship well. In the first round, we defeated ‘Dinamo,’ and in the second match, we beat ‘Guba’ 4-0. This big win over ‘Guba’ gave us a different kind of motivation because the opponent is one of the teams competing for the championship, with good squads and coaches. One of the most important aspects is that we haven’t conceded a goal in the last two games. This is the result of the entire team’s effort. Our defenders performed excellently in both rounds. Our main goal is to fight together and continue the winning streak.”

After the second round, “Khankendi” is in second place in the standings with 6 points.

Idman.biz