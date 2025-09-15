15 September 2025
EN

Aqshin Mursalov: “If we receive a technical defeat, we will file an appeal”

Football
News
15 September 2025 17:05
51
If Imishli faces a technical defeat in the 4th round of the Misli Premier League against Sumgayit due to fielding a player not listed in the match protocol, the club plans to file an appeal.

According to Idman.biz, Imishli’s Executive Director Aqshin Mursalov shared this with Report news agency.

He commented on the incident: “Although Ibrahim Aliyev’s name was not in the official protocol, he was included in all other submitted lists. If investigated, it will be clear that the player has no suspension or restriction preventing him from playing. His name was simply omitted when the final lineup was submitted. I believe this happened due to an internet issue at the time. We regret the situation. We do not want to receive a 0-3 technical defeat for a match we won on the field. If such a decision is made, we will definitely appeal. We hope the matter is reviewed fairly. This was an accident.”

The club official took responsibility for the error: “The responsibility lies with me. The protocol is prepared and sent to me at the end, and I approve it after review. I repeat, this situation should not have happened. If it did, it should be handled fairly. This was not intentional. Moreover, the player has no sanctions. His name was simply left out of the list by mistake.”

Imishli won 1-0 against Sumgayit. However, because the club fielded Ibrahim Aliyev, who was not listed in the protocol, the AFFA Disciplinary Committee will award a 0-3 technical defeat to Imishli.

Idman.biz

