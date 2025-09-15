Sam Kerr marks triumphant return with 100th Chelsea goal

Sam Kerr made a sensational return to the pitch after 20 months sidelined with a serious knee injury, scoring her 100th goal for Chelsea in a 3-1 Women’s Super League win over Aston Villa.

Idman.biz, citing Reuters, reports that the 32-year-old had torn her anterior cruciate ligament in January 2024, forcing her to miss the Paris Olympics and Chelsea’s title-winning 2024/25 campaign.

“It feels good. I am really happy but also relieved,” Kerr told Chelsea’s website. Scoring for a club she loves made the comeback even more special. “To score 100 for Chelsea is something I will keep with me forever,” she added. Australia’s all-time leading scorer has won five league titles, three FA Cups, and two League Cups since her 2020 debut.

Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor praised Kerr’s dedication, calling her an idol and emphasizing her quiet, selfless nature. Kerr’s return is a boost for Chelsea as they aim to defend their WSL crown, with the striker ready to make up for lost time and lead the team forward.

Idman.biz