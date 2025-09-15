15 September 2025
EN

Sam Kerr marks triumphant return with 100th Chelsea goal

Football
News
15 September 2025 15:15
16
Sam Kerr marks triumphant return with 100th Chelsea goal

Sam Kerr made a sensational return to the pitch after 20 months sidelined with a serious knee injury, scoring her 100th goal for Chelsea in a 3-1 Women’s Super League win over Aston Villa.

Idman.biz, citing Reuters, reports that the 32-year-old had torn her anterior cruciate ligament in January 2024, forcing her to miss the Paris Olympics and Chelsea’s title-winning 2024/25 campaign.

“It feels good. I am really happy but also relieved,” Kerr told Chelsea’s website. Scoring for a club she loves made the comeback even more special. “To score 100 for Chelsea is something I will keep with me forever,” she added. Australia’s all-time leading scorer has won five league titles, three FA Cups, and two League Cups since her 2020 debut.

Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor praised Kerr’s dedication, calling her an idol and emphasizing her quiet, selfless nature. Kerr’s return is a boost for Chelsea as they aim to defend their WSL crown, with the striker ready to make up for lost time and lead the team forward.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Lionel Messi rookie card sold for record $1.5 million - PHOTO
15:48
Football

Lionel Messi rookie card sold for record $1.5 million - PHOTO

Panini 2004–2005 card becomes most expensive football trading card ever
Emin Jafarov appointed UEFA official for Youth League match
15:18
Football

Emin Jafarov appointed UEFA official for Youth League match

AFFA competitions head to oversee Slavia vs. Bodo-Glimt in Prague
Adam Topalov: “I was a bit nervous in the first rounds”
15:03
Football

Adam Topalov: “I was a bit nervous in the first rounds”

Khankendi midfielder gave a statement
Kapaz celebrates 1,000th match since independence
14:14
Football

Kapaz celebrates 1,000th match since independence

Ganja club marks milestone despite 0:2 loss to Araz-Nakhchivan
Coshqun Diniyev: “I endured a lot in Turkiye” – INTERVIEW
14:04
Football

Coshqun Diniyev: “I endured a lot in Turkiye” – INTERVIEW

Araz Nakhchivan’s new signing gave an interview
WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo wins Saudi League Golden Boot for second consecutive year
13:35
Football

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo wins Saudi League Golden Boot for second consecutive year

Al-Nassr star honored by club legend Majed Abdullah after scoring 25 goals in 2024/2025 season

Most read

Zinedine Zidane to become France national team head coach
13 September 10:57
Football

Zinedine Zidane to become France national team head coach

Former Real Madrid manager set to take over after the 2026 World Cup, succeeding Didier Deschamps
South Africa hand New Zealand their heaviest defeat in rugby history
13 September 14:53
Other

South Africa hand New Zealand their heaviest defeat in rugby history

Springboks stun All Blacks 43-10 with six-try masterclass in Wellington Rugby Championship clash
Kapaz vs Araz-Nakhchivan: starting lineups revealed - LIVE
12 September 17:47
Football

Kapaz vs Araz-Nakhchivan: starting lineups revealed - LIVE

Kapaz faces Araz-Nakhchivan in Gabala, while Qarabag hosts Zira in the day’s key clash
Ticket prices announced for Qarabag fans for Benfica clash
12 September 17:15
Football

Ticket prices announced for Qarabag fans for Benfica clash

Fans can secure their seats for the UEFA Champions League match in Portugal