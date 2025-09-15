15 September 2025
Pavol Safranko: “Even Imishli has a chance for the championship”

15 September 2025 12:51
“The Neftchi – Sabah match is a derby. Both teams are from Baku, so the interest is high. But we would like to see more fans in the stadium.”

These comments were made to Futbolinfo.az by Sabah captain Pavol Safranko, Idman.biz reports.

The Slovakian player considered the 0-0 away draw against Neftchi a fair result: “I think it was an interesting game. We adjusted our tactics during the match. No one had a clear advantage, and the game ended in a draw.”

Safranko also commented on the team’s performance after three games, with only one win: “It’s still early in the season, so it’s understandable. I wouldn’t call it normal, but we are trying to do our best. We are working to implement the new coach’s system on the field. We are doing this together. The process is ongoing, and the results should improve.”

The captain also touched on the team’s potential to compete for the championship: “We are all focused on achieving good results. Qarabag playing in the Champions League is fantastic, but we are focused on our own game. Every team, even Imishli, has a chance for the title. It’s the beginning of the season, so it’s hard to say exactly which positions we will compete for.”

