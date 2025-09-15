15 September 2025
EN

Julien Alfred withdraws from World Championships with hamstring injury

Athletics
News
15 September 2025 09:54
56
Olympic sprint champion Julien Alfred has been forced to withdraw from the women’s 200 metres at the World Athletics Championships due to a hamstring strain.

Idman.biz, citing Reuters, reports that The Saint Lucian star, who captured 100m gold and 200m silver at the Paris 2024 Olympics, sustained the injury after placing third in the 100m final in Tokyo on Sunday.

Her agent, Henry Rolle, confirmed that Alfred, 24, was diagnosed with a grade one hamstring strain, ruling her out of Wednesday’s 200m heats. “We definitely won’t put her in a position to damage herself even further. Our season has concluded, rehab has started, and we now look forward to 2026,” Rolle said.

Despite the setback, Alfred has enjoyed a standout season, highlighted by her blazing 21.71 run in London this July — the fastest women’s 200m time of the year. The World Championships bring down the curtain on this year’s global track and field calendar, but Alfred’s performances have solidified her status as one of the brightest stars in athletics.

Idman.biz

