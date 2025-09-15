Jamaica’s Oblique Seville wins 100m gold at World Championships

At the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan, the winner of the men’s 100m sprint has been determined.

Jamaica’s 24-year-old Oblique Seville crossed the finish line first in 9.77 seconds to win the gold medal, Idman.biz reports.

Second place went to his compatriot Kishane Thompson (9.82), while American Noah Lyles (9.89) claimed third.

Jamaicans had not won gold in this event since 2015. In recent years, U.S. athletes Justin Gatlin, Christian Coleman, Fred Kerley, and Noah Lyles had secured consecutive titles.

Moreover, in the past decade, apart from Usain Bolt, no Jamaican male sprinter had reached the podium in the individual 100m. Jamaica has also not won the 4x100m relay since 2015.

