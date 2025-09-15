15 September 2025
EN

Alphonce Simbu wins Tanzania’s first world championship marathon gold

Athletics
News
15 September 2025 13:13
42
Alphonce Simbu wins Tanzania’s first world championship marathon gold

Tanzania’s Alphonce Felix Simbu claimed his first world championship marathon gold in a historic photo finish at the Tokyo World Championships on Monday.

Idman.biz, citing Reuters, reports that Simbu edged German Amanal Petros by just 0.03 seconds after both crossed the line in 2:09:48, with Italian Iliass Aouani taking bronze in 2:09:53. The dramatic finish marked Tanzania’s first-ever gold at a global athletics championship.

“I made history today,” said the 33-year-old Simbu. The marathon saw several surprises, including early withdrawals by Ethiopia’s Tadese Takele and Deresa Geleta and a false start by Kenya’s Vincent Kipkemoi Ngetich. The leading pack gradually thinned in the heat, leaving Simbu, Petros, and Aouani to battle into the stadium. Simbu’s late surge denied Petros what seemed a likely European victory.

In other action, Femke Bol comfortably advanced in the women’s 400m hurdles, while Katie Moon, Winfred Yavi, and Peruth Chemutai topped their respective events, highlighting another exciting day in Tokyo’s championships.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Jamaica’s Oblique Seville wins 100m gold at World Championships
10:23
Athletics

Jamaica’s Oblique Seville wins 100m gold at World Championships

24-year-old sprinter ends country’s nine-year drought in athletics’ most prestigious race
Julien Alfred withdraws from World Championships with hamstring injury
09:54
Athletics

Julien Alfred withdraws from World Championships with hamstring injury

Olympic sprint champion ends season early after pulling out of 200m heats in Tokyo
Japan opens World Athletics Championships with medal in gruelling 35km race walk
13 September 11:26
Athletics

Japan opens World Athletics Championships with medal in gruelling 35km race walk

Hayato Katsuki secures podium finish as Tokyo celebrates return of major global sporting event
State employees compete in athletics at Baku Athletics Center - PHOTO
11 September 17:15
Athletics

State employees compete in athletics at Baku Athletics Center - PHOTO

Ministry of Youth and Sports and Azerbaijan Athletics Federation host multi-event competition across 11 institutions
Usain Bolt believes he could have run 9.42 with modern “super-spikes”
11 September 11:11
Athletics

Usain Bolt believes he could have run 9.42 with modern “super-spikes”

The sprint legend praises advancements in shoes but remains confident his 100m world record will stand
World Athletics championships in Tokyo adjust marathon and race walk start times due to heat
11 September 10:40
Athletics

World Athletics championships in Tokyo adjust marathon and race walk start times due to heat

Early morning starts aim to protect athletes amid soaring temperatures exceeding 30°C

Most read

Zinedine Zidane to become France national team head coach
13 September 10:57
Football

Zinedine Zidane to become France national team head coach

Former Real Madrid manager set to take over after the 2026 World Cup, succeeding Didier Deschamps
South Africa hand New Zealand their heaviest defeat in rugby history
13 September 14:53
Other

South Africa hand New Zealand their heaviest defeat in rugby history

Springboks stun All Blacks 43-10 with six-try masterclass in Wellington Rugby Championship clash
Kapaz vs Araz-Nakhchivan: starting lineups revealed - LIVE
12 September 17:47
Football

Kapaz vs Araz-Nakhchivan: starting lineups revealed - LIVE

Kapaz faces Araz-Nakhchivan in Gabala, while Qarabag hosts Zira in the day’s key clash
Ticket prices announced for Qarabag fans for Benfica clash
12 September 17:15
Football

Ticket prices announced for Qarabag fans for Benfica clash

Fans can secure their seats for the UEFA Champions League match in Portugal