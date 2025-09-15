Alphonce Simbu wins Tanzania’s first world championship marathon gold

Tanzania’s Alphonce Felix Simbu claimed his first world championship marathon gold in a historic photo finish at the Tokyo World Championships on Monday.

Idman.biz, citing Reuters, reports that Simbu edged German Amanal Petros by just 0.03 seconds after both crossed the line in 2:09:48, with Italian Iliass Aouani taking bronze in 2:09:53. The dramatic finish marked Tanzania’s first-ever gold at a global athletics championship.

“I made history today,” said the 33-year-old Simbu. The marathon saw several surprises, including early withdrawals by Ethiopia’s Tadese Takele and Deresa Geleta and a false start by Kenya’s Vincent Kipkemoi Ngetich. The leading pack gradually thinned in the heat, leaving Simbu, Petros, and Aouani to battle into the stadium. Simbu’s late surge denied Petros what seemed a likely European victory.

In other action, Femke Bol comfortably advanced in the women’s 400m hurdles, while Katie Moon, Winfred Yavi, and Peruth Chemutai topped their respective events, highlighting another exciting day in Tokyo’s championships.

Idman.biz