Haji Aliyev: "Retiring doesn’t mean I’m done"

"Last year was significant both in my career and personal life," says world and European Champion Haji Aliyev in an exclusive interview with Idman.biz.

Celebrating his 34th birthday, the renowned wrestler reflects on the important events of the past year: "Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to win a medal at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics. After the Olympics, I decided to retire, which was a very important milestone for me. However, retiring doesn't mean I’m stopping. I want to take on new roles and represent my country in different areas. I am currently awaiting a new assignment from our federation, and I believe we will all hear some exciting news soon."

Aliyev also shared that birthdays have lost some of their excitement over the years: "When I was a child, birthdays were more interesting. But as you get older, it changes a bit. Of course, for most women, this day is always special, but it’s not the same for men. The important thing is that on my birthday, friends, family, and acquaintances make sure not to leave me alone and send their beautiful congratulations. I would like to thank everyone who congratulated me on my special day."

Notably, Haji Aliyev is a three-time World Champion and a four-time European Champion, in addition to being a two-time Olympic medalist.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz