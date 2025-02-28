Vahid Mammadov: "I have never abused my opportunities" - INTERVIEW

On February 22, Vahid Mammadov, the coach of the U17 national freestyle wrestling team, celebrated his 70th birthday.

In an interview with the press service of the Wrestling Federation, the Honored Coach of Azerbaijan, who holds the "Shohrat" Order, shared insights into his coaching career and his most accomplished athletes, Idman.biz reports.

- How did you get involved in wrestling? Were there any relatives who practiced it before you?

- I started wrestling in 1965, at the age of 10. It was during the summer vacation. I wrestled with my peer, Firudin, in a field. He used a technique called hook on me. He taught me that technique, and later took me to the sports hall. I began practicing wrestling under the guidance of Akbar, my coach. During the Soviet era, achieving results in prestigious competitions was extremely difficult, as you had to be a Soviet champion first to participate in European, World Championships, or the Olympic Games. When I was drafted for military service, I accidentally ended up in the construction unit. Two years without training had a huge impact on my career. Although I continued wrestling after returning from the army, I was a member of the Dinamo sports society and became an USSR sports master. At that time, even achieving the first degree and becoming a candidate for a sports master was extremely difficult.

- When did you start your coaching career?

- At 23, I ended my career. There was a Republic Championship, and when I went to the scale, Oktiyar Mammadbayov, the cousin of our first Olympic medalist, Rashid Mammadbayov, told me to step off the scale. He said a new rule had been introduced, stating that only those who were international sports masters by the age of 23 could compete. So, I ended my career. I started coaching on January 15, 1982. Honestly, I didn’t want to work as a coach. I knew coaching was very difficult. I wanted to choose another profession, but Rafig Hajiyev, a World Cup winner and European champion, advised me to give coaching a try. I began working at the "Spartak" sports society, where Manishir Mishiyev was the head coach. He is now living in Israel and was the personal coach of World and European silver medalist Telman Pashayev. I gathered children from Papanin and started my first groups. My first students were Namig and Arif Abdullayev. I gathered 5 groups, each consisting of 170-180 children. I would go to the gym at 10 AM and leave at 9-10 PM. I became the first USSR sports master and professional coach in Papanin. I lost 7 students who were martyred. I’ve always believed in the importance of mass participation leading to professionalism. Not all of them become Olympic champions, but Namig and Arif listened, followed my instructions, and persevered, and their results are clear to see.

- How did they start wrestling?

- We were neighbors. Their father, Yadulla, and I were friends. God rest his soul. He wasn’t very keen on them wrestling, saying, “You take them, break their ears, and then send them to us, let them become professionals instead.” After Namig Abdullayev became Olympic champion in 2000, wrestling gained more popularity. When we returned from Sydney, the airport was full of people, and I couldn’t believe my eyes. Just four years earlier, no one had come to greet us when we returned from Atlanta. In 1996, when Namig won the silver medal, it was accepted as a gold medal by Heydar Aliyev, the great leader, who understood the value of sports as well as other fields. I had one wish for Sydney-2000: that Namig would become Olympic champion. I never thought I would receive the “Shohrat” order after that. Heydar Aliyev truly valued us.

- What were the unique traits of the Abdullayev brothers as athletes?

- Arif wrestled one weight category above Namig. Both of them had excellent training, and that came from their family as well. I had told them to go to bed by 10 PM, as someone who trains twice a day needs to sleep early. I would knock on their door at 6 AM and tell them to get ready for training. After school, they would return for the second training session. Their discipline and regimen were always on point. They followed the rules and never took shortcuts. That’s why they were able to maintain their weight in accordance with their height. Many people believe that cutting 7-8 kg to wrestle is possible, but it harms your health, and the results won’t be good. For example, one of my students, Jabrayil Gadjiyev, lost 8 kg before the last national championship, and that’s why he lost in the final.

- Did you see the potential for Namig to become an Olympic champion even in his youth?

- Sometimes, when I ask in the gym who wants to become an Olympic champion, everyone raises their hand. I tell them, wanting something is different from working for it. In 1996, many thought Namig's Olympic silver medal was a fluke, but in 2000, when he became Olympic champion, everyone began to believe they could become Olympic champions too. The mentality changed. Many athletes began aiming for the national team, and it led to a surge in interest in sports. Coaching plays a huge role in that process. I’ve been a coach for 43 years, and I’m still learning new things. Some coaches, however, don’t seem to be evolving. Yes, I saw potential in Namig from a young age. He and his brother always listened to me, and they never questioned my methods.

- Do you see potential for any of your current students to become Olympic champions?

- I see potential in my current student, Jabrayil Gadjiyev. He has been a World and European champion in the younger age groups. However, he hasn’t yet achieved the same success in the senior ranks. He needs to listen, learn from his mistakes, and stay patient. He has the potential to reach great heights.

- How do you feel about still coaching at 70?

- I feel healthy, and I can still work. I want to continue contributing and helping others. Why should I sit at home when I can still be productive?

- Your grandson also practices wrestling. How do you evaluate his potential?

- He is 14 now and has been training with me for two years. The first thing is to make sure he has good manners. If a child is respectful, they will also develop a sense of patriotism. I want him to focus on his studies as well. Wrestling can be started later, but I believe it’s important for kids to start in sports at the right age. Some coaches make the mistake of involving children as young as 5 or 6 in heavy sports like wrestling, boxing, and weightlifting. This can hinder their development.

- Finally, what advice do you have for young coaches and wrestlers?

- I’ve been a coach for 43 years, and I feel like I’m just starting. I’ve never been arrogant or abused my position. My advice to current coaches is: learn, learn, and learn! To wrestlers, I say: don’t think that once you’ve achieved something, that’s the end. Stay humble, listen to your coaches and parents, follow your regimen, and always continue learning.

Idman.biz