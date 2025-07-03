3 July 2025
Liverpool football star Diogo Jota died in car accident - PHOTO/VIDEO

Liverpool and Portugal star Diogo Jota has sadly passed away in a car accident on the A-52 province in Zamora, alongside his 26-year-old brother, while enjoying some downtime in the off-season.

Jota was in a vehicle with his brother Andre – who was a footballer for Penafiel himself – before the fatal accident happened just after half past twelve on Thursday night, Idman.biz reports.

The report claimed that the operations room of 1-1-2 Castilla y León received several calls alerting them about the accident. The car had been left in the road and on fire. The Traffic Civil Guard, the Fire Brigade of the Provincial Council of Zamora, and the Emergency Coordination Centre (CCU) of Health Emergencies - Sacyl were dispatched to the scene.

Adding to that, the Medical Emergency Unit (UME) and the Primary Care medical staff (MAP) of the Mombuey health centre were sent, who confirmed the death of the two young people on site. The terribly tragic news of Jota's death comes just two weeks after the Portuguese married his long-term girlfriend Rute Cardoso in Porto.

Jota joined the Reds from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer of 2020 – and went on to make 182 appearances, winning two Premier League titles in the process. In that timeframe, the 28-year-old scored 65 goals and notched a further 26 assists.

