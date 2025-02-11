Hasrat Jafarov: "The impact of the strike almost detached half of my ear"

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg) shared details of an injury that kept him out of training camp during the ranking tournament in Zagreb, Croatia.

Idman.biz reports that speaking to Report, Jafarov explained: "I was competing against a Moldovan wrestler at the Zagreb Open. I gained a 7-0 lead shortly after the match began. While trying to execute a move, I didn't apply the right push, and my opponent's hip bone landed directly on my ear. The blow was so strong that almost half of my ear was detached. The doctors decided that the match had to be stopped."

Jafarov immediately underwent surgery on his ear in Croatia and continued: "There was no point in staying there with the national team. I was upset about missing out on the training camp. However, I hope to return to training soon. After I returned to Baku, the bandage on my ear was removed, and with the doctors' advice, I should be able to resume training in 15 to 20 days."

Following the Zagreb tournament, the Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestling team traveled to Poreč, where they will continue their preparations until February 22.

