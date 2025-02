The United World Wrestling (UWW) has unveiled the official poster for the first ranking tournament of the year, Zagreb Open.

Idman.biz reports that one of the main figures on the poster is Hasrat Jafarov, Azerbaijan’s Olympic bronze medalist in Greco-Roman wrestling (67 kg).

Jafarov is set to compete in Zagreb as part of the Azerbaijani national team.

The tournament will take place from February 5 to 9 in Zagreb, Croatia.

Idman.biz