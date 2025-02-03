Toghrul Asgarov: "Mariya’s determination led her to the top"

Toghrul Asgarov, Azerbaijan's interim head coach of the women's wrestling team, reflects on Mariya Stadnik's career after her retirement, highlighting her unparalleled competitive spirit.

Speaking to Idman.biz, Asgarov shared his admiration for Stadnik's unwavering determination, noting, "Mariya doesn’t give anyone an inch, even in practice. She doesn’t care if her opponent is five years younger or ten years older—she shows no mercy and makes sure no one has the chance to score on her. It is precisely this quality that brought her to the top."

He emphasized that the team's main goal now is to produce athletes like Stadnik, adding, "Our wrestling team’s core consists of young athletes. Mariya is doing everything she can to fill any gaps that may emerge after her. We currently have rising stars like Jala Aliyeva, Ruzanna Mammadova, Gunay Gurbanova, and Gultakin Shirinova, all of whom are medalists in national and world championships. Women’s wrestling has seen significant growth in recent years, particularly when compared to seven or eight years ago."

He also noted the increase in women wrestlers across the country and expressed confidence in the future of women’s wrestling in Azerbaijan, with support from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the National Olympic Committee, and the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation.

Regarding the issue of foreign wrestlers, Asgarov said, "Legionnaires exist in all sports worldwide. This has been the case for 20 years and will continue to be so. The strongest competitor wins, regardless of nationality. If you're strong, you will overcome any challenge."

It was recently announced that Mariya Stadnik has officially retired from her illustrious wrestling career.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz