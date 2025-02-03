3 February 2025
EN

Toghrul Asgarov: "Mariya’s determination led her to the top"

Wrestling
News
3 February 2025 16:00
16
Toghrul Asgarov: "Mariya’s determination led her to the top"

Toghrul Asgarov, Azerbaijan's interim head coach of the women's wrestling team, reflects on Mariya Stadnik's career after her retirement, highlighting her unparalleled competitive spirit.

Speaking to Idman.biz, Asgarov shared his admiration for Stadnik's unwavering determination, noting, "Mariya doesn’t give anyone an inch, even in practice. She doesn’t care if her opponent is five years younger or ten years older—she shows no mercy and makes sure no one has the chance to score on her. It is precisely this quality that brought her to the top."

He emphasized that the team's main goal now is to produce athletes like Stadnik, adding, "Our wrestling team’s core consists of young athletes. Mariya is doing everything she can to fill any gaps that may emerge after her. We currently have rising stars like Jala Aliyeva, Ruzanna Mammadova, Gunay Gurbanova, and Gultakin Shirinova, all of whom are medalists in national and world championships. Women’s wrestling has seen significant growth in recent years, particularly when compared to seven or eight years ago."

He also noted the increase in women wrestlers across the country and expressed confidence in the future of women’s wrestling in Azerbaijan, with support from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the National Olympic Committee, and the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation.

Regarding the issue of foreign wrestlers, Asgarov said, "Legionnaires exist in all sports worldwide. This has been the case for 20 years and will continue to be so. The strongest competitor wins, regardless of nationality. If you're strong, you will overcome any challenge."

It was recently announced that Mariya Stadnik has officially retired from her illustrious wrestling career.

Aytaj Sahed
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Mariya Stadnik reveals new career path - EXCLUSIVE
16:09
Wrestling

Mariya Stadnik reveals new career path - EXCLUSIVE

Wrestling star transitions to role as women’s wrestling coordinator for Azerbaijan

Mariya Stadnik retires: Legendary career comes to an end - VIDEO
10:08
Wrestling

Mariya Stadnik retires: Legendary career comes to an end - VIDEO

Azerbaijan wrestling icon bids farewell to the mat
Mariya Stadnik: "I will speak about my decision soon"
30 January 17:29
Wrestling

Mariya Stadnik: "I will speak about my decision soon"

Mariya Stadnik has made a decision regarding her future

Azerbaijani wrestling team will compete with 40 wrestlers in Zagreb
28 January 16:23
Wrestling

Azerbaijani wrestling team will compete with 40 wrestlers in Zagreb

The Azerbaijan wrestling team has made some changes to the lineup for the Zagreb Open
Murad Hagverdiyev reaches final at Dan Kolov - Nikola Petrov
27 January 11:25
Wrestling

Murad Hagverdiyev reaches final at Dan Kolov - Nikola Petrov

A strong performance by the Azerbaijani wrestler earns a silver medal in Bulgaria, adding to the country’s medal tally

Two medals for Azerbaijani wrestlers
25 January 09:00
Wrestling

Two medals for Azerbaijani wrestlers

Dan Kolov - Nikola Petrov tournament has kicked off in Varna, Bulgaria

Most read

Morata will continue his career at Galatasaray
1 February 14:51
Football

Morata will continue his career at Galatasaray

Milan striker Alvaro Morata will continue his career at Galatasaray
Shakhriyar Mamedyarov returns to the Top 20 – FIDE RANKINGS
31 January 18:10
Chess

Shakhriyar Mamedyarov returns to the Top 20 – FIDE RANKINGS

The FIDE has released the February 2025 world chess rankings
Guardiola’s first career incident: Man City concede 4 or more goals for the fourth time this season
11:05
Football

Guardiola’s first career incident: Man City concede 4 or more goals for the fourth time this season

Manchester City’s defense was overwhelmed in losses to PSG (2-4), Tottenham (0-4), and Sporting (1-4)

Danish defender in Manchester United
1 February 17:41
Football

Danish defender in Manchester United

The defender of Danish national team and Lecce, Patrick Dorgu, will move to English club