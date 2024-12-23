23 December 2024
EN

Wrestlers will kick off the season in Zagreb

Wrestling
News
23 December 2024 12:02
25
Wrestlers will kick off the season in Zagreb

The international wrestling season will begin in February.

The first ranking tournament of 2025 will take place in Zagreb, Croatia, in the second month of the year, Idman.biz reports.

The Croatian capital will host wrestlers from February 5 to 9.

In total, there will be four ranking events in the series next year:
First ranking series – Zagreb, Croatia (February 5-9)
Second ranking series – Tirana, Albania (February 26 - March 2)
Third ranking series – Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia (May 29 - June 1)
Fourth ranking series – Budapest, Hungary (July 17-20)

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Foreign referees for the Azerbaijan Championship matches determined
12:41
Wrestling

Foreign referees for the Azerbaijan Championship matches determined

The crucial and decisive matches will be officiated by referees from Turkiye, Kazakhstan, and Georgia
Today's children, tomorrow's pahlavans - PHOTO REPORT
18 December 12:13
Wrestling

Today's children, tomorrow's pahlavans - PHOTO REPORT

The future of Azerbaijani sports lies in the hands of today's children, teenagers, and youth
Azerbaijan’s former national wrestler given 4-year suspension at 41
12 December 14:37
Wrestling

Azerbaijan’s former national wrestler given 4-year suspension at 41

The United World Wrestling (UWW) has imposed a 4-year suspension on Russian wrestler Khizar Durgaev for violating anti-doping regulations
Two Azerbaijani wrestlers end year as World leaders - PHOTO
11 December 19:10
Wrestling

Two Azerbaijani wrestlers end year as World leaders - PHOTO

Both wrestlers have been awarded $5,000 in recognition of their achievements

Two of Azerbaijani wrestlers won gold in Kazakhstan
8 December 17:10
Wrestling

Two of Azerbaijani wrestlers won gold in Kazakhstan

A traditional freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling competition was held in Karaganda
Wrestler returning after 5 years: "I want to join the national team"
4 December 16:42
Wrestling

Wrestler returning after 5 years: "I want to join the national team"

The 27-year-old athlete shared that his health problems have been resolved, allowing him to return to wrestling

Most read

Nadir Shukurov: "It is not necessary to change the head coach of Kepaz, but the head of the club" - INTERVIEW
21 December 14:16
Football

Nadir Shukurov: "It is not necessary to change the head coach of Kepaz, but the head of the club" - INTERVIEW

Currently works as a goalkeeper coach, also spoke about the current goalkeepers of our national team
1000th match from Edin Dzeko - 23rd in history - VIDEO
21 December 10:11
Football

1000th match from Edin Dzeko - 23rd in history - VIDEO

The anniversary of the Bosnian and Herzegovinian striker took place in the Fenerbahce team
Weekend showdown: Top leaders face off in Europe's Premier Leagues
20 December 18:09
Football

Weekend showdown: Top leaders face off in Europe's Premier Leagues

This weekend, the next round of matches in Europe's top national leagues will take place
Juninho commented on his possible move to Sevilla: "I'm waiting"
22 December 18:03
Football

Juninho commented on his possible move to Sevilla: "I'm waiting"

Brazilian forward spoke about this to Estadio Deportivo