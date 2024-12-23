Wrestlers will kick off the season in Zagreb

The international wrestling season will begin in February.

The first ranking tournament of 2025 will take place in Zagreb, Croatia, in the second month of the year, Idman.biz reports.

The Croatian capital will host wrestlers from February 5 to 9.

In total, there will be four ranking events in the series next year:

First ranking series – Zagreb, Croatia (February 5-9)

Second ranking series – Tirana, Albania (February 26 - March 2)

Third ranking series – Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia (May 29 - June 1)

Fourth ranking series – Budapest, Hungary (July 17-20)

