26 November 2024
EN

Arif Niftullayev: "Achieving this will open a new chapter in Azerbaijani wrestling" – INTERVIEW

Wrestling
News
25 November 2024 14:41
28
Arif Niftullayev: "Achieving this will open a new chapter in Azerbaijani wrestling" – INTERVIEW

Azerbaijan's Greco-Roman wrestler, Arif Niftullayev (97 kg), shared his thoughts and aspirations in an exclusive interview with İdman.biz.

- How are the preparations going during your camp in China?

- The training camp in China is going exceptionally well. We'll be here until November 27, focusing on tactical, technical, and physical preparation. The secluded, mountainous location is a big plus, offering fresh air and a distraction-free environment.

- How would you assess your current form?

- We have two training sessions left. By the end, I believe I’ll be in great shape. The national championship is at the year's end, followed by international tournaments. My main goal is the European Championship, with a few preparatory tournaments planned at the start of the new year.

- Despite winning bronze at the 2022 World Championships, significant achievements have since been limited. Why?

- Before 2022, Azerbaijan struggled in heavyweight wrestling across freestyle and Greco-Roman. Winning that bronze proved our wrestlers could succeed with hard work. However, injuries set me back for a year. At last year’s World Championships, I suffered a torn muscle right before my first match. Although I started, the injury forced me to withdraw. Recovery and missed training caused a significant drop in form.

- Does the lack of competition in heavyweight categories in Azerbaijan affect your performance?

- I disagree that competition is lacking. It's more a psychological issue, as lighter and middleweight categories receive more focus. Heavyweights require specialized training, yet there isn’t a dedicated coach for us. If one coach managed 87 kg, 97 kg, and 130 kg, results would improve. Our training processes differ and need tailored expertise.

- Can we expect a different Arif Niftullayev in the new year?

- Challenges shouldn’t stop anyone from progressing. I’m working hard to surpass my past achievements.

- What is your ultimate goal?

- Winning the World Championship gold medal is my main objective. My father was Azerbaijan's first Greco-Roman wrestling world champion. Achieving the same would create a historic legacy: father and son both as world champions. I also aim to become the best in Europe and win a medal at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Whatever effort this requires, I am ready to make it.

Emin Aga
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Turan Bayramov: "That matter was settled quietly" – INTERVIEW
23 November 14:09
Wrestling

Turan Bayramov: "That matter was settled quietly" – INTERVIEW

An exclusive interview with Turan Bayramov
Turkish flag waves proudly in Armenia at World Championship
23 November 10:01
Wrestling

Turkish flag waves proudly in Armenia at World Championship

Turkiye triumphs at Wrestling World Championship in Armenia
Azerbaijan coach trusted by the World Wrestling Association
22 November 15:25
Wrestling

Azerbaijan coach trusted by the World Wrestling Association

Oyan Nazariani, head coach of Azerbaijan's beach wrestling team, has been appointed as a new instructor by the UWW
United World Wrestling forms new committee led by Azerbaijani President
21 November 17:56
Wrestling

United World Wrestling forms new committee led by Azerbaijani President

United World Wrestling (UWW) has established a unified Committee for grappling, pankration, and amateur MMA
Azerbaijani wrestler who won the Belt in China: “This will be very beneficial”
13 November 11:20
Wrestling

Azerbaijani wrestler who won the Belt in China: “This will be very beneficial”

"I had three matches and secured confident victories in each one”
Two of Our Wrestlers on the Podium - PHOTO
13 November 09:00
Wrestling

Two of Our Wrestlers on the Podium - PHOTO

Azerbaijani athletes have performed successfully at the World Belt Wrestling Championship held in Kazan, the capital of Tatarstan

Most read

"Did you forget to take a Goalkeeper?": Azerbaijan's turbulent journey in the UEFA Nations League –RESEARCH
23 November 16:10
Football

"Did you forget to take a Goalkeeper?": Azerbaijan's turbulent journey in the UEFA Nations League –RESEARCH

After falling behind to the Baltic nation, conceding six goals remains a painful reminder of the disappointing finish
Harry Kane breaks Bundesliga record for fastest 50 goals – Full List
23 November 11:57
World football

Harry Kane breaks Bundesliga record for fastest 50 goals – Full List

The list of players who scored their 50th Bundesliga goal in the fewest matches has been revealed
Racing Fan Brings Grandfather’s Skull to Stadium - VIDEO
24 November 16:07
World football

Racing Fan Brings Grandfather’s Skull to Stadium - VIDEO

"This is my grandfather, Valentin Aguilar – a loyal Racing fan"
Lionel Messi will not attend Barcelona's 125th anniversary celebration
23 November 12:45
Football

Lionel Messi will not attend Barcelona's 125th anniversary celebration

Argentine football star Lionel Messi will not be attending the gala concert dedicated to FC Barcelona’s 125th anniversary next week