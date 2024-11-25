Arif Niftullayev: "Achieving this will open a new chapter in Azerbaijani wrestling" – INTERVIEW

Azerbaijan's Greco-Roman wrestler, Arif Niftullayev (97 kg), shared his thoughts and aspirations in an exclusive interview with İdman.biz.

- How are the preparations going during your camp in China?

- The training camp in China is going exceptionally well. We'll be here until November 27, focusing on tactical, technical, and physical preparation. The secluded, mountainous location is a big plus, offering fresh air and a distraction-free environment.

- How would you assess your current form?

- We have two training sessions left. By the end, I believe I’ll be in great shape. The national championship is at the year's end, followed by international tournaments. My main goal is the European Championship, with a few preparatory tournaments planned at the start of the new year.

- Despite winning bronze at the 2022 World Championships, significant achievements have since been limited. Why?

- Before 2022, Azerbaijan struggled in heavyweight wrestling across freestyle and Greco-Roman. Winning that bronze proved our wrestlers could succeed with hard work. However, injuries set me back for a year. At last year’s World Championships, I suffered a torn muscle right before my first match. Although I started, the injury forced me to withdraw. Recovery and missed training caused a significant drop in form.

- Does the lack of competition in heavyweight categories in Azerbaijan affect your performance?

- I disagree that competition is lacking. It's more a psychological issue, as lighter and middleweight categories receive more focus. Heavyweights require specialized training, yet there isn’t a dedicated coach for us. If one coach managed 87 kg, 97 kg, and 130 kg, results would improve. Our training processes differ and need tailored expertise.

- Can we expect a different Arif Niftullayev in the new year?

- Challenges shouldn’t stop anyone from progressing. I’m working hard to surpass my past achievements.

- What is your ultimate goal?

- Winning the World Championship gold medal is my main objective. My father was Azerbaijan's first Greco-Roman wrestling world champion. Achieving the same would create a historic legacy: father and son both as world champions. I also aim to become the best in Europe and win a medal at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Whatever effort this requires, I am ready to make it.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz