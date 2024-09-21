Oil Capital Cup: Azerbaijani wrestlers finish with 3 medals

Oil Capital Cup, held in Atyrau, Kazakhstan, has been concluded.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijan secured 2 more medals.

Kanan Heybatov (70 kg) beat Kazakhstan's Zhassulan Rakhymzhanov (10:0) in the 1/8 finals, and in the quarter-finals, he beat Ukraine's Vasyl Shuptar (VFA) ahead of time. In the semi-finals, Heybatov, who faced the world second Ernazar Akmataliyev, beat his Kyrgyz opponent with a score of 6:4. In the final, Kanan, who did not give Tajikistan's Mustafa Akhmedov a chance (7:0), became the champion.

The fight in 79 kg took place according to the round system. Although Ashraf Ashirov lost to the Russian world champion Akhmed Usmanov (0:5), he won in other matches. Ashirov and Kazakh Myrzabek Nurlybekov (tush) won a convincing victory over Ukrainian Valentyn Babii (6:0). Armenian Aren Israyelyan did not go to the mat. Ashraf secured the silver medal.

Thus, the Azerbaijani team, who performed in the competition under the leadership of coach Ashraf Aliyev, won 1 set of medals.

Yesterday Musa Aghayev (65 kg) took the third place.

Idman.biz