Azerbaijani wrestlers to will perform at the BRICS Games announced

BRICS Games started today in Kazan, Russia.

As per Idman.biz, wrestling is included in the program of the Games, which will last until June 23.

From June 17 to 20, the "Bars" Sports Palace will host freestyle, women's and Greco-Roman wrestling.

Freestyle wrestlers will perform on June 17-18. Mahir Mammadzada (57 kg), Jeyhun Allahverdiyev (61 kg), Murad Hagverdiyev (65 kg), Magomed-Bashir Khaniyev (70 kg), Jabrayil Gadjiyev (74 kg), Orkhan Abasov (79 kg) under the leadership of coaches Nazim Alijanov and Ashraf Aliyev. , Sabuhi Amiraslanov (86 kg), Shamil Zubairov (92 kg), Gadjimurad Magomedsaidov (97 kg) and Aykhan Mardanov (125 kg) will try to succeed.

Yaseman Majidli (50 kg), Elnura Mammadova (53 kg), Gultekin Shirinova (55 kg) and Marziya Sadygova (72 kg) will test their strength in the women's wrestling competition under the leadership of coach Solmaz Adilova on the 18-19 of the month.

Greco-Roman wrestlers will compete on June 19-20. Farid Sadikhli (55 kg), Vedat Gasimli (60 kg), Ziya Babashov (63 kg), Tavakkul Haziyev (67 kg), Urfan Hasanli (72 kg), Kanan Abdullazade (77 kg) are in the team led by coaches Elvin Mursaliyev and Zohrab Abbasov. Tuncay Vazirzadeh (82 kg), Muhammad Ahmadiyev (87 kg), Arif Niftullayev (97 kg) and Sarkhan Mammadov (130 kg) took place.

Ali Babayev, the international referee of the II class, will be arbitrating at the BRICS Games.

