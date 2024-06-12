12 June 2024
EN

Azerbaijani wrestlers to will perform at the BRICS Games announced

Wrestling
News
12 June 2024 12:21
20
Azerbaijani wrestlers to will perform at the BRICS Games announced

BRICS Games started today in Kazan, Russia.

As per Idman.biz, wrestling is included in the program of the Games, which will last until June 23.

From June 17 to 20, the "Bars" Sports Palace will host freestyle, women's and Greco-Roman wrestling.

Freestyle wrestlers will perform on June 17-18. Mahir Mammadzada (57 kg), Jeyhun Allahverdiyev (61 kg), Murad Hagverdiyev (65 kg), Magomed-Bashir Khaniyev (70 kg), Jabrayil Gadjiyev (74 kg), Orkhan Abasov (79 kg) under the leadership of coaches Nazim Alijanov and Ashraf Aliyev. , Sabuhi Amiraslanov (86 kg), Shamil Zubairov (92 kg), Gadjimurad Magomedsaidov (97 kg) and Aykhan Mardanov (125 kg) will try to succeed.

Yaseman Majidli (50 kg), Elnura Mammadova (53 kg), Gultekin Shirinova (55 kg) and Marziya Sadygova (72 kg) will test their strength in the women's wrestling competition under the leadership of coach Solmaz Adilova on the 18-19 of the month.

Greco-Roman wrestlers will compete on June 19-20. Farid Sadikhli (55 kg), Vedat Gasimli (60 kg), Ziya Babashov (63 kg), Tavakkul Haziyev (67 kg), Urfan Hasanli (72 kg), Kanan Abdullazade (77 kg) are in the team led by coaches Elvin Mursaliyev and Zohrab Abbasov. Tuncay Vazirzadeh (82 kg), Muhammad Ahmadiyev (87 kg), Arif Niftullayev (97 kg) and Sarkhan Mammadov (130 kg) took place.

Ali Babayev, the international referee of the II class, will be arbitrating at the BRICS Games.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Hasan Aliyev: "The result of this competition is not considered a big title for them"
11 June 17:56
Wrestling

Hasan Aliyev: "The result of this competition is not considered a big title for them"

"I do not think that this victory will cause any confidence in our wrestlers"
Garib Aliyev: "This will have a positive effect on the development of Azerbaijan wrestling"
11 June 16:23
Wrestling

Garib Aliyev: "This will have a positive effect on the development of Azerbaijan wrestling"

"It was a commendable race"
Hasrat Jafarov: "It was not easy to defeat him"
11 June 10:12
Wrestling

Hasrat Jafarov: "It was not easy to defeat him"

"I wrestled at a different weight in this competition"
Eldeniz Azizli: "I consider the silver and bronze medals a failure"
10 June 15:32
Wrestling

Eldeniz Azizli: "I consider the silver and bronze medals a failure"

"My main goal here is to win"
Murad Mammadov: "It will be difficult to win gold at the Olympics"
10 June 10:50
Wrestling

Murad Mammadov: "It will be difficult to win gold at the Olympics"

"I appreciate my performance in the tournament"
Rating tournament: Hasrat Jafarov in the final
9 June 16:25
Wrestling

Rating tournament: Hasrat Jafarov in the final

The wrestling ranking tournament held in Budapest, the capital of Hungary, continues.

Most read

EURO-2024: The oldest and youngest
11 June 14:39
Euro 2024

EURO-2024: The oldest and youngest

This was determined after all teams submitted applications for the competition in Germany
Cristiano Ronaldo & Maxim Medvedev
12:02
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo & Maxim Medvedev

22 players were included in the IFFHS table
Ronaldo and his team - PRESENTATION
10 June 16:20
Euro 2024

Ronaldo and his team - PRESENTATION

This summer, the attention of all Europe will be focused on Germany
Kazakh veteran: "Kazakhstan must defeat Azerbaijan"
10 June 15:11
Football

Kazakh veteran: "Kazakhstan must defeat Azerbaijan"

"Because we recently face them in the Nations League"