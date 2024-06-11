11 June 2024
EN

Hasan Aliyev: "The result of this competition is not considered a big title for them"

Wrestling
News
11 June 2024 17:56
"3 gold medals were the expected result."

Hasan Aliyev, coach of the Azerbaijani national team in Greco-Roman wrestling, told Idman.biz.

He evaluated the performance of the national team participating in the rating series tournament held in Budapest, the capital of Hungary. According to Aliyev, they went to this competition with the best team: “That is, such competitions are important to see the shortcomings of our wrestlers and to be aware of their mistakes. I do not think that this victory will cause any confidence in our wrestlers. Because they are European and world champions. For them, the result in this competition is not considered a big title."

He said the team is already focused on the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games: "As soon as we return to Baku from Hungary, we will go to Ganja for a training camp. In addition, we will have several preparatory exercises outside the country."

It should be noted that our Greco-Roman wrestlers Murad Mammadov (63 kg), Hasrat Jafarov (72 kg) and Eldeniz Azizli (55 kg) won gold medals in the competition.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

