DREAM of Azerbaijan's European Champion

"The European Championship will start tomorrow. We are in the final stage of preparation. Weight losses are restorative exercises."

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Khasay Hasanli (77 kg) told Idman.us this.

He announced his thoughts before the U-23 European Championship, which will start on May 20 in Baku. According to Hasanli, wrestling on the first day will be an additional advantage for him: "It is very comfortable for me. Competitors are also known. It is known which countries and which athletes will be there. There are very strong athletes. They are winners of the World and European championships. Everyone knows each other well. Since the competition will be held in Baku, we can show ourselves in a better way."

Hasanli said that he will do his best to become the champion again in 2022: "My main rivals are Moldovan Aleksadrin Gutu and Turkish Yuksel Sarıcicek. Last year, I wrestled with Gutu in the finals of both the world and European championships. I won silver in the last continental championship. I want to be the champion this year, as in 2022."

The 22-year-old wrestler wants the U-23 European Championship to be his last competition in this age group: "U-23 is not forever. It is a springboard. I want to compete in the world, European championships and Olympic Games among adults. Having successfully competed in this competition, I aim to gather experience and perform in bigger arenas among adults."

It should be noted that the European Championship in Baku will end on May 26.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz