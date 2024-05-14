Rafig Huseynov: "I didn’t want to disappoint Taleh" – VIDEO

"Right after the matches, I usually find a phone from the coaches or doctors to contact my friends."

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Rafig Huseynov (87 kg) told these on Idman Bizde.

The wrestler who qualified for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games at the World Olympic Qualifying Tournament held in Istanbul, Turkiye, spoke about his interesting dialogue with his teammate Taleh Mammadov after the decisive match. He said that he tried his best not to brake his promise: "After the races, I contact my father first, and then my friends Hajikhan, Eldeniz and Taleh. I told Taleh that the true reason of my victory is your promise. I'm beware to disappoint you. That's why I won. They knew I was suffering a lot. They really wanted me to qualify. I hope I was able to make you happy."

It should be noted that Taleh Mammadov gave an interview on Idman.biz before the World Olympic Qualifying Tournament and said that Rafig Huseynov will fight to the end even if his arm and leg are broken.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz