Taleh Mammadov: "He is going to fight in Istanbul"

"It is difficult to predict the license race. Many strong wrestlers didn’t qualify."

Taleh Mammadov, Greco-Roman wrestler of the Azerbaijan national team, gave a statement to Idman.biz.

The 34-year-old wrestler assessed the chances of his teammates in the World Olympic Qualifying Tournament to be held in Istanbul. He said that Sabah Shariati has the most chances to get a license: "4-5 strong wrestlers in 60 kg have been left without a license. They are mainly representatives of European countries. I rate Murad Mammadov's chances of performing at this weight as 40 out of 60. Everything will depend on the group. If Nihat Mammadli falls with strong ones in a row, he may get tired. Rafig Huseynov is our old wrestler. You can expect all kinds of surprises from him. It will not be difficult for Rafig to return from injury and go to the competition. The title athlete has gone through so many difficulties and injuries that he doesn't think about it anymore. He goes to war in Istanbul. He will fight to the end even if his arm and leg are broken. The chances of Murad Ahmadiyev, who will perform at 97 kg, are 50-50. I see the most fortunate Sabah Shariati in them. He is a candidate to win 80 percent license. Because most of the strong in weight have obtained a license. "There are 1-2 people left, and if you don't win them, you won't be able to go to the Olympics."

Mammadov does not believe that Greco-Roman wrestlers will go to the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games with a full team, as in freestyle: "We would like to be represented in all weights. But I don't believe it."

It should be noted that the license tournament will be held on May 9-12.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz