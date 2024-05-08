Eldeniz Azizli: "I expect from them in Istanbul" – INTERVIEW

Interview of Eldeniz Azizli, Greek-Roman wrestler of Azerbaijan national team, to Idman.biz website

- The World Olympic Qualifying Tournament will start tomorrow in Turkiye. Do you think your teammates are fully prepared for the competition?

- Everyone is ready. Both physically and tactically-technically, they were well prepared.

- Compared to the European Qualifying Tournament in Baku, there were changes in 3 weights. Do you think this will work in our favor?

- Yes, there will be no wrestlers in 60 kg, 87 kg and 130 kg in Baku. I hope that they will return from Istanbul with a good result. I think the race will be successful for us. As for the changes, it is the decision of both the federation and the coaching staff. Athletes must agree to this and participate well in the competition.

- Who are you waiting for a license from?

- Much will depend on today's draw. I wish that our wrestlers will have a good draw and that they will face easier opponents. I think we will qualify in 4 weights. I want it very much. In my opinion, it seems more realistic that 2 people can do it. But I won't say what weights.

- What about your injury? Are you fully back to training?

- My injury is already healed. I participated in the 2nd training camp together with the team. Everything is OK.

- When will the fans be able to watch Eldeniz Azizli on the mat?

- My goal is to participate in the World Championship in October. There is no 4-time World Champion in our country. I hope that I can become one and write a new history.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz