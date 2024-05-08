8 May 2024
EN

Eldeniz Azizli: "I expect from them in Istanbul" – INTERVIEW

Wrestling
News
8 May 2024 15:42
Eldeniz Azizli: "I expect from them in Istanbul" – INTERVIEW

Interview of Eldeniz Azizli, Greek-Roman wrestler of Azerbaijan national team, to Idman.biz website

- The World Olympic Qualifying Tournament will start tomorrow in Turkiye. Do you think your teammates are fully prepared for the competition?

- Everyone is ready. Both physically and tactically-technically, they were well prepared.

- Compared to the European Qualifying Tournament in Baku, there were changes in 3 weights. Do you think this will work in our favor?

- Yes, there will be no wrestlers in 60 kg, 87 kg and 130 kg in Baku. I hope that they will return from Istanbul with a good result. I think the race will be successful for us. As for the changes, it is the decision of both the federation and the coaching staff. Athletes must agree to this and participate well in the competition.

- Who are you waiting for a license from?

- Much will depend on today's draw. I wish that our wrestlers will have a good draw and that they will face easier opponents. I think we will qualify in 4 weights. I want it very much. In my opinion, it seems more realistic that 2 people can do it. But I won't say what weights.

- What about your injury? Are you fully back to training?

- My injury is already healed. I participated in the 2nd training camp together with the team. Everything is OK.

- When will the fans be able to watch Eldeniz Azizli on the mat?

- My goal is to participate in the World Championship in October. There is no 4-time World Champion in our country. I hope that I can become one and write a new history.

Emin Aga
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Murad Ahmadiyev: "It will not be easy to qualify"
7 May 18:00
Wrestling

Murad Ahmadiyev: "It will not be easy to qualify"

"We are fully ready for the license tournament"
Sabah Shariati: "We have no other option"
7 May 15:51
Wrestling

Sabah Shariati: "We have no other option"

"As a team, each of us wants to win the license"
Toghrul Asgarov: "We’ll pass this test, I expect them to qualify"
7 May 10:28
Wrestling

Toghrul Asgarov: "We’ll pass this test, I expect them to qualify"

"Our main goal is to qualify in all weights."
Azerbaijani judges received an international category
6 May 16:40
Wrestling

Azerbaijani judges received an international category

Azerbaijani wrestling judges have achieved another success
Azerbaijani wrestlers' last preparation for the license tournament - PHOTO - VIDEO
6 May 15:05
Wrestling

Azerbaijani wrestlers' last preparation for the license tournament - PHOTO - VIDEO

The teams will finish training on May 7 and 8, respectively
Alexander Tarakanov: "We hope for the best in Istanbul" - VIDEO
6 May 14:31
Wrestling

Alexander Tarakanov: "We hope for the best in Istanbul" - VIDEO

"My wrestlers are in very good shape"

Most read

The favorite is hungry for championship - PRESENTATION
6 May 15:26
Football

The favorite is hungry for championship - PRESENTATION

This summer, the attention of all of Europe will be focused on Germany
Man Utd trying to find a buyer for Casemiro
7 May 12:10
Football

Man Utd trying to find a buyer for Casemiro

Manchester United are trying to offload Casemiro this summer
Player insults head coach: "Bald egg head"
7 May 15:12
Football

Player insults head coach: "Bald egg head"

Antony, a football player of the English club, insulted head coach Eric Ten Hag
Baku the World Capital of Sports! - VIDEO
6 May 17:27
Other

Baku the World Capital of Sports! - VIDEO

The Federation of European Sports Capitals and Cities has chosen Baku as the World Capital of Sports for 2026