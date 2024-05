Azerbaijani wrestling judges have achieved another success.

Idman.biz reports that according to the results of the exams held in Romania, the 2nd national level referee won the international category.

Samil Fattayev and Elkhan Hamidzade obtained the status of international judges of the III degree. With this, the number of international category judges has reached 25.

It should be noted that we have 2 IS grade, 10 I grade, 6 II grade, and 7 III grade wrestling referees.

Idman.biz