Ukraine national players for EURO-2024

The squad of the Ukrainian national team for EURO-2024 has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the head coach of the national team, Sergey Rebrov, has identified the players he will trust in the tournament.

There are 25 players in the team.

Goalkeepers: Andriy Lunin (Real), Anatoliy Trubin (Benfica), Heorhiy Bushchan (Dynamo Kyiv);

Defenders: Yukhym Konoplya (Shakhtar), Valeriy Bondar (Shakhtar), Mykola Matviyenko (Shakhtar), Oleksandr Tymchyk (Dynamo Kyiv), Vitaliy Mykolenko (Everton), Maksym Talovyerov (LASK), Illya Zabarnyi (Bormunt), Oleksandr Svatok (Dnipro-1);

Midfielders: Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar), Oleksandr Zubkov (Shakhtar), Heorhiy Sudakov (Shakhtar), Andriy Yarmolenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Volodymyr Brazhko (Dynamo Kyiv), Mykola Shaparenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Sergey Sidarchuk (Westerlo), Ruslan Malinovskyi (Genoa), Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea), Viktor Tsyhankov (Girona), Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal);

Forwards: Artem Dovbyk (Girona), Roman Yaremchuk (Valencia), Vladyslav Vanat (Dynamo Kyiv).

It should be noted that EURO-2024 will be held in Germany from June 14 to July 14.

