14 Champions League record holders - LIST

The players who have played the most games in the same club in the Champions League have been revealed.

Idman.biz reports that the list announced by IFFHS includes at least 120 matches.

14 players achieved this. The record belongs to Xavi, who played 157 matches in Barcelona.

1. Xavi (Barcelona) - 157

2. Thomas Muller (Bayern) - 153

3. Iker Casillas (Real) - 152

4. Ryan Giggs (Manchester United) - 151

5. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) – 149

6. Paolo Maldini (Milan) – 139

7. Karim Benzema (Real) – 133

8. Raul (Real) – 132

9. Andres Iniesta (Barcelona) – 132

10. Paul Scholes ( Manchester United) - 130

11. Sergio Ramos (Real) - 129

12. Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) - 129

13. Gerard Pique (Barcelona) - 126

14. Carles Puyol (Barcelona) - 120

