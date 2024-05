Azerbaijan will participate in the European Championship with 28 wrestlers - STAFF

The staff of the Azerbaijan national team for the U-23 European Championship in wrestling, which will start on May 20 in Baku, has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that our team will compete with 28 wrestlers in the competition.

Elman Aghayev (57 kg), Nurettin Novruzov (61 kg), Musa Aghayev (65 kg), Kanan Heybatov (70 kg), Jabrail Gadjiyev (74 kg), Ali Tchokayev (79 kg), Arsen Joyev (86 kg), Anar Jafarli (92 kg), Ravan Musayev (97 kg) and Yusif Dursunov (125 kg) will represent Azerbaijan in freestyle.

In the Greco-Roman category, Rashad Mammadov (55 kg), Nihad Guluzade (60 kg), Ziya, Babashov (63 kg), Faraim Mustafayev (67 kg), Ruslan Nurullayev (72 kg), Khasay Hasanli (77 kg), Gurban Gurbanov ( 82 kg), Lachin Valiyev (87 kg), Murad Ahmadiyev (97 kg) and Sarkhan Mammadov (130 kg) will appear on the carpet.

In women's competition, Shahana Nazarova (50 kg), Elnura Mammadova (53 kg), Gultekin Shirinova (55 kg), Jala Aliyeva (57 kg), Ruzanna Mammadova (59 kg), Birgul Soltanova (62 kg), Nigar Mirzazade (65 kg) ) and Marziya Sadygova (72 kg) will compete for medals.

It should be noted that the European Championship will end on May 26.

Idman.biz