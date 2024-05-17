End of an era: Last staff photo at Anfield - VIDEO

Jürgen Klopp posed for a final photo with all the Liverpool staff.

Liverpool General Manager Craig Evans has posted the photo on his social media account, Idman.biz reports.

He thanked Jurgen klopp saying: “Our last staff photograph with Jurgen and his winning silverware taken at Anfield this week. Proud and privileged to have been here throughout his whole tenure. Danke Jurgen”.

They posed with the trophies arranged on the steps: 1 UEFA Champions League, 1 Premier League, 1 CWC, 1 UEFA Super Cup, 2 Carabao Cups, 1 FACup, and 1 Community Shield tropy.

Idman.biz