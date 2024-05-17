FIFA plans to give coaches the right to request VAR

FIFA is considering reforming the VAR rules.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the president of the institution, Gianni Infantino, at the 74th Congress.

He said that it is planned to give coaches the right to ask the referees to review VAR: "We want to improve and develop VAR. Coaches can refer to VAR twice during a game. Players should ask their coaches for this. If the coach's decision is changed after VAR review, one of his two appeals will not go away. The coach will be able to request VAR from the judges two more times."

It should be noted that VAR was included in the football rules in 2018.

