Namig Guliyev: "They will be Olympic and world medalists of the future"

"The achieved result is proud."

This was told to Idman.biz by Namig Guliyev, the head coach of Azerbaijan's U-15 freestyle wrestling team.

At the reception of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, he evaluated the performance of his team in the European Championship held in Loutraki, Greece. According to the expert, not every coach is lucky to have such a result: "We are very happy about this situation. This team is fundamental. U-15 is the age group that will be the Olympic and world medalists of the future. We wish them success on this journey."

Guliyev, who said that they had prepared at a high level for this competition, said that he highly appreciated the training camp at the Khachmaz Olympic Sports Complex: "These trainings gave their results and we returned to the homeland with the desired result. Rashid Nazarov (52 kg) and Nihad Suleymanli (75 kg) missed the meeting at the last moment in the final. That's why we lost the gold medals."

It should be noted that our U-15 team, which won a total of 1 gold, 3 silver, and 4 bronze medals, took first place in the freestyle wrestling team score for the first time in the history of the European championships.

