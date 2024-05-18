Azerbaijani history-writing wrestlers, returned from European - PHOTO - VIDEO

Azerbaijan's U-15 freestyle wrestling team, which made history at the European Championship held in Loutraki, Greece, has returned home.

Idman.biz reports that the team was welcomed at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport by the sports community, relatives of the team members and media representatives.

They won 1 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze medals in the championship. In the end, our national team scored 140 points and became the European champion in the team score, 31 points ahead of the closest follower. Georgia (109) ranked second, and Türkiye (104) ranked third.

It should be noted that for the first time in the history of the U-15 European championships, the Azerbaijani national team took first place in freestyle wrestling.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz