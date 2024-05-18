Azerbaijan national team became the European champion in Greco-Roman wrestling - with 10 medals

The U-15 European Championship, held in Loutraki, Greece, has come to an end.

Idman.biz reports that the winners of Greco-Roman wrestling were determined on the last day of the competition.

Azerbaijan national team performed successfully under the leadership of senior coach Abilfat Mammadov, coaches Ilham Vezirov and Sanan Alimirzayev. Azerbaijan team won 10 (1 gold, 4 silver, 5 bronze) medals at the continental championship. Gurban Majnunov (41 kg) defeated all his opponents and became the European champion. Khudayar Karimov (38 kg), Abdulrahman Huseynli (41 kg), Amin Asgarli (48 kg) and Mahammad Orujov (85 kg) are second, Umud Babayev (38 kg), Huseyn Valizade (57 kg), Ali Mammadov (68 kg), Zohrab Safarov (75 kg) and Rauf Mutallimov (85 kg) took the third place.

In the end, Azerbaijan national team, which collected 156 points, became the European champion in the team score with 158 points. Azerbaijan team was 65 points ahead of second place Ukraine. Armenia (92) was third. Azerbaijan national team became the champion in a similar competition held in Croatia 2 years ago.

Thus, for the first time in the history of U-15 European championships, 2 of Azerbaijan teams (freestyle and Greco-Roman) became champions in one competition.

Idman.biz