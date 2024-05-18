18 May 2024
EN

Azerbaijani European champion: "I achieved my goal"

Wrestling
News
18 May 2024 09:47
Azerbaijani European champion: "I achieved my goal"

"I am happy to be the European champion."

This was told to Idman.biz by the Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler (U-15) Ibrahim Hasanov (41 kg).

He shared his impressions of victory at the European Championship held in Loutraki, Greece. The owner of the gold medal said that he fought against strong opponents: "It was a very strong competition. The best from all countries participated in this competition. But despite everything, I did my best and achieved my wish. "I won against a Russian athlete in the final."

He said that his main goal is to become the world and Olympic champion: "I will do everything for that."

It should be noted that for the first time in the history of the U-15 European championships, our national team took first place in freestyle wrestling.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan national team became the European champion in Greco-Roman wrestling - with 10 medals
17:41
Wrestling

Azerbaijan national team became the European champion in Greco-Roman wrestling - with 10 medals

The U-15 European Championship, held in Loutraki, Greece, has come to an end

Azerbaijan will participate in the European Championship with 28 wrestlers - STAFF
14:10
Wrestling

Azerbaijan will participate in the European Championship with 28 wrestlers - STAFF

The European Championship will end on May 26
Namig Guliyev: "They will be Olympic and world medalists of the future"
09:31
Wrestling

Namig Guliyev: "They will be Olympic and world medalists of the future"

"The achieved result is proud"
Azerbaijani history-writing wrestlers, returned from European - PHOTO - VIDEO
09:14
Wrestling

Azerbaijani history-writing wrestlers, returned from European - PHOTO - VIDEO

They won 1 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze medals in the championship
US women's wrestling coaches are visiting Azerbaijan - PHOTO
17 May 12:25
Wrestling

US women's wrestling coaches are visiting Azerbaijan - PHOTO

Yesterday, for this purpose, the delegation visited the training base of the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation
Taleh Mammadov explains the reason for ending his career
15 May 17:53
Wrestling

Taleh Mammadov explains the reason for ending his career

"I didn't think about ending my career"

Most read

End of an era: Last staff photo at Anfield - VIDEO
17 May 10:26
Football

End of an era: Last staff photo at Anfield - VIDEO

Jurgen Klopp immortalized his last moments together with all Liverpool staff
Manuel Neuer becomes the 12th of Bundesliga “Club 500+ games” – LIST
16 May 11:12
Football

Manuel Neuer becomes the 12th of Bundesliga “Club 500+ games” – LIST

There are 12 players in the table
Club that interested in signing Qarabag player – PLAN
16 May 14:44
Football

Club that interested in signing Qarabag player – PLAN

The name of the club that wants to add the Qarabag goalkeeper Andrey Lunev to their team has been announced
How much the Olympic Games benefits the host?
16 May 17:15
Olympics 2024

How much the Olympic Games benefits the host?

Centre de droit et d'économie du sport published a report related to this topic