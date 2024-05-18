Azerbaijani European champion: "I achieved my goal"

"I am happy to be the European champion."

This was told to Idman.biz by the Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler (U-15) Ibrahim Hasanov (41 kg).

He shared his impressions of victory at the European Championship held in Loutraki, Greece. The owner of the gold medal said that he fought against strong opponents: "It was a very strong competition. The best from all countries participated in this competition. But despite everything, I did my best and achieved my wish. "I won against a Russian athlete in the final."

He said that his main goal is to become the world and Olympic champion: "I will do everything for that."

It should be noted that for the first time in the history of the U-15 European championships, our national team took first place in freestyle wrestling.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz