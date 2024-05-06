Azerbaijani wrestlers' last preparation for the license tournament - PHOTO - VIDEO

Azerbaijani national wrestling teams continue their preparation for the World Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani Greco-Roman and female wrestlers are doing their final training at the training base of the Wrestling Federation.

The teams will finish training on May 7 and 8, respectively.

It should be noted that the World Olympic Qualifying Tournament will be held in Istanbul on May 9-12. Azerbaijan will participate in the competition with 4 Greco-Roman and 5 female wrestlers.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz